Samia Longchambon fans say she looks 'much younger' as she returns to Coronation Street

Samia Longchambon's fans have said they think the actress looks 'much younger' in a recent photo, as she returned to work at Coronation Street.

The 37-year-old soap star, who plays Maria Connor, posted a picture in her Corrie dressing room.

She captioned the post: "Being Maria @coronationstreet for a hot second then heading home to catch some vitamin D... hope everyone is enjoying this weather."

Her followers quickly commented to say how young Samia looked.

One wrote: "You look 21 again."

A second commented: "How are you almost 38? You literally look 20."

A third said: "Them legs still look 18 Samia."

Another added: "Bloody hell Sam, you look about 16."

Samia posted a snap of her first day back (Credit: Instagram @samialongchambon)

Due to new social distancing measures and guidelines, staff have to keep two metres apart. This also means the cast have to do their own hair and make-up.

Coronation Street storylines

Over the last few weeks, Maria hasn't been on-screen as much. However, it looks like there will be more to come for her over the next few months.

Although she hasn't been seen as much, her fiancé Gary has been acting very strangely.

Maria has no idea Gary killed Rick (Credit: ITV)

As viewers know, Gary murdered loan shark Rick Neelan last year. But when Rick's daughter Kelly came looking for answers on her dad's whereabouts, he told her he had fled the country as the police were looking for him.

However, his past came back to haunt him when Kelly started hanging around the street. As Gary tried to help her with issues in her personal life, Gary's nemesis Adam Barlow started to become suspicious.

Will Adam find out what really happened to Rick, and will Maria find out?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

