Corrie newcomer Kimberly Hart-Simpson says it was dad's dying wish for her to be on the cobbles

Coronation Street newcomer Kimberly Hart Simpson has revealed it was her dad's dying wish for her to appear on the soap.

The actress, 33, says she has been auditioning for the soap for more than a decade after graduating from drama school so she could fulfill her dad's wish.

She grew up watching every episode of the ITV soap with her Corrie-mad dad Kevin.

Kevin tragically died 13 years ago from a form of bone cancer, leaving her heartbroken.

Kimberly told the Mail on Sunday: "When I was growing up my dad was obsessed with Corrie; his whole day was structured around watching it and nobody was allowed to phone when it was on.

"The reason I've been hellbent on getting a job on the show was because before he died, Dad said to me, 'Get in Corrie, love.'"

She added: "I've auditioned for so many roles I can't even remember them all. But now they've finally managed to find the right role for me and it's a dream come true!"

She said "everyone has been wonderful" and she feels lucky "to have a job to go back to and I can't wait to return".

Corrie controversy

Nicky's introduction to the cobbles has not been without controversy with her being a sex worker.

And next week Nicky will reunite with Daniel Osbourne who appears to have had a change of heart about paying for a romp.

Last week he rushed off when Nicky revealed she charged for her company - but next week he arranges to meet her again.

The pair go to an expensive hotel to do the deed.

But with Daniel's grief over Sinead weighing heavily on him - what will he do?

And will Nicky be sticking around on the cobbles permanently?

