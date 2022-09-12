Coronation Street: Is Harvey coming back as Sam writes to his mother’s killer?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 12, 2022), viewers found out who Sam had been writing letters to.

Sam had been making out that he was writing letters to his crush, Jalena, but tonight it was revealed that he was actually writing letters to Natasha‘s killer, Harvey, in prison.

So, does this mean that Harvey’s coming back to Coronation Street?

Harvey killed Sam’s mum, Natasha (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Harvey killed Natasha

Harvey was the leader of a drug gang that Simon was involved in.

Leanne tried to protect Simon by delivering drugs for Harvey so that Simon could escape the gang.

When Leanne betrayed Harvey by telling the cops about him, he was furious.

Whilst in prison, Harvey sent his auntie Sharon to give him intel on Leanne and Simon.

Sharon, however, ended up double crossing him.

Breaking out of a prison van, Harvey was focused on killing Leanne.

In a Halloween showdown, Harvey found a gun and pulled the trigger.

However, he hadn’t known that Leanne and Natasha were wearing the same costume, actually shooting Natasha.

Sadly, Natasha was in the wrong place and the wrong time and died.

Sam’s been writing letters to Harvey (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s been contacting Harvey

Sam has been writing secretive letters over the past few weeks, with him making out that they are for Jalena.

When Nick asked if he needed to be worried about what was in the letters, Sam told him that there was nothing to worry about as they were all grammatically correct.

However, tonight, the truth was revealed.

At Jalena’s birthday party, Sam wanted to leave before saying hello to Jalena.

He needed to post something in the post-box.

Leanne offered to post the letter on his behalf so that he could stay at the party, but Sam wouldn’t let her.

Acting suspicious, Sam went to post his letter after the party, looking at the envelope that was addressed to Harvey.

He posted it and walked off, completing his errand.

What does Sam want from Harvey?

Is Harvey coming back? (Credit: ITV)

Will Harvey return?

Everything happens for a reason in soap world, which means that it’s likely that Harvey is returning to Corrie now that Sam’s been contacting him.

Recently, The Metro reported that Will Mellor, who plays Harvey, has been filming prison scenes on Coronation Street.

It’s unclear exactly what the storyline for Harvey’s return will be about, but after tonight’s episode it looks to involve Sam and his letters.

Will Mellor is currently set to step on the dancing floor, as he starts his Strictly Come Dancing journey, this year.

But, could he also be stepping back onto the cobbles?

It looks like it!

