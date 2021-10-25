Coronation Street star Rachel Leskovac has revealed what’s next for Sam after the death of her character Natasha.

Last week, Natasha was shot by drug lord Harvey, who had escaped from prison.

Harvey was after revenge on Leanne Battersby for testifying against him in court and shot Natasha thinking she was Leanne, as they both had the same Morticia costume on.

She was taken to hospital and in tonight’s scenes (Monday, October 25) Sam was told his mum had been shot.

Harvey killed Natasha (Credit: ITV)

Sam was adamant that his mum would be okay, however she had to go in for a second surgery as her blood pressure was high.

Later Nick and Sam were waiting for news when a doctor came to see them. Sam wanted to see his mum, but the doctor gave the young boy the devastating news they were unable to stop the internal bleeding and his mother had died.

Now actress Rachel has revealed what’s next for Natasha’s son now he’s lost his mother.

Coronation Street: Rachel Leskovac reveals what’s next for Sam

When asked if Natasha has faith in Nick as a father, she said: “She doesn’t really say much to Nick, but there’s a moment when she looks at him and just says his name. Hopefully in that moment what will come across is that feeling of knowing.

“The way she looks at him and his response is basically letting her know that he’s going to be alright.

Natasha died in surgery (Credit: ITV)

“I think she does trust that he will be a good dad to Sam despite what they’ve been through. I don’t think she’s ever doubted his love for him, but perhaps sometimes his priorities.

“But sometimes it takes something really big to happen for people to step up and she doesn’t doubt that he will.”

What’s next for Rachel?

Sam is Nick and Natasha’s son (Credit: ITV)

When asked what Rachel plans to do next, she said: “Part of the joy of being an actor is the prospect of new work, new beginnings, having the opportunity to challenge yourself creatively over and over again, whether that’s on stage or screen we shall see but I’m very much looking forward to spending Christmas with my family.”

