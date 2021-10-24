5 pointless soap comebacks from Corrie’s Zeedan Nazir to Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale

Soapland is a world where every exit is a possible comeback – see Bernice in Emmerdale.

In many cases – Kim Tate, Kathy Beale, Carla Connor – they work out perfectly and can revitalise a show.

But in some cases they end up being completely pointless…

Why did Bernice Blackstock return to Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Bernice Blackstock

When a long-term soap star makes the decision to leave the role they have made their own for years – it’s a big deal.

But when they return less than 18 months later having written a children’s book series and started flogging spells online – it’s less of a big deal.

And when their character’s comeback involves a bag wig and about two scenes where they barely reconnect with their family – it’s a dud.

Bernice’s return hasn’t exactly set the world alight – and now her mum Diane’s leaving, you have to wonder why Bernice’s is sticking around at all?

Coronation Street: Zeedan Nazir

Zeedan Nazir’s comeback has been about as explosive as his exit from Weatherfield – underwhelming.

Never a big character, Zeedan appears to be the cook that has tipped Speed Daal into ‘too many’ category.

Randomly turning up now with a gangster former father in law in tow makes little sense – especially when it comes after his grandmother has gone through actual hell in recent years.

The time for Zeedan’s return was then – not now.

Now it’s like he’s just making up numbers while Elaine is away.

Janine Butcher’s return sparked a lot of excitement… at first (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Janine Butcher

Now we all love Janine Butcher, but like Bernice in Emmerdale her return has been disappointing.

She is an iconic soap villain the likes of whom are frequently copied but rarely replicated.

And sadly so far this incarnation of her is the former.

Who is this woman? She doesn’t even sound like Janine, let alone act like her.

Everything about her has been thrown together by circumstance and none of it makes sense.

Give her a storyline EastEnders and make it make sense!

It’s a mystery why Faith was brought back to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Faith Dingle

In Emmerdale if you’re not a Dingle then you may as well not exist.

They inhabit every single group, business and storyline – whether you want them to or not.

So when soap bosses promised a major comeback and delivered Faith – it was a bit of a let down.

While Faith herself is a great character, she needs storylines to get her teeth into.

And a cancer worry – that turned out to be arthritis – and some weird three’s company scenes between her, Brenda and Eric do not count.

Bernice and Faith both deserve better, Emmerdale.

Why is Peter Beale in Walford? (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders: Peter Beale

Other than growing approximately eight feet in his time away – what exactly has Peter brought to the Square with him?

A sparkling personality? Nope. A return of a classic character? Nope. Wit? Nope.

Three different jobs and a character change so sudden that Tiffany Mitchell would have been saved had it nearly run over her.

Even the storylines he has had have disappeared – what was the point of him sleeping with Suki if it’s never going to be mentioned?

