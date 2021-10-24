Catherine Tyldesley has given fans a glimpse of her pregnant tummy after glamming up for a wedding.

The former Coronation Street star is expecting her second child and looked gorgeous as she attended her friends’ special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17)

But it seems the celebrations eventually got a bit much for Cath, as she was forced to head home early.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old actress let slip that she needed an early night.

Pregnant Catherine Tyldesley heads home early

Alongside a beautiful picture of herself in a sparkling dress, Catherine admitted: “Bump’s first wedding!

“I didn’t manage to stay very long, completely shattered after a busy week – and a fair bit of nausea today.

“But what a lovely little time we had.”

Congratulating her pals, she continued: “It felt so good to see everyone having a great time, in a room filled with so much love.

“Back home now with toast and tea while the hubby parties on!”

The star treated herself to Strictly with tea and toast (Credit: Instagram/ @auntiecath17)

Fans have been quick to comment on Catherine’s post, with one musing: “Bump’s personal chauffeur is a stunner!”

Another wrote: “Awww you look glowing!”

A third told the star: “You look so lovely Catherine.”

Catherine was happy to reveal what she was doing once she’d kicked off her shoes and got comfy.

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley on medication to tackle morning sickness as she announces second pregnancy

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was able to catch her favourite show – and pro dancer.

She later shared a clip of Johannes Radebe, who she was partnered with in the 2019 series, and John Whaite.

“Omg the joy in my heart right now!” Catherine wrote.

“Yesssss @johannesradebe @john_whaite!”

Catherine danced with Johannes on Strictly in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A bumpy ride

Catherine announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

The star and her husband Tom Pitfield are already parents to six-year-old son Alfie and are expecting a daughter.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Cath said: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”

However, her pregnancy has not been an easy ride so far.

Catherine and husband Tom are also parents to son Alfie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: McDonald & Dodds: Series 3 guest stars announced from Catherine Tyldesley to Holly Aird

Catherine was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum.

The debilitating condition causes bad nausea and vomiting.

Catherine added: “It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day.

“It is the same thing Kate [Middleton] had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better.”

Catherine and Tom’s daughter is due in April 2022.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.