Catherine Tyldesley has given fans a glimpse of her pregnant tummy after glamming up for a wedding.
The former Coronation Street star is expecting her second child and looked gorgeous as she attended her friends’ special day.
But it seems the celebrations eventually got a bit much for Cath, as she was forced to head home early.
Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old actress let slip that she needed an early night.
Pregnant Catherine Tyldesley heads home early
Alongside a beautiful picture of herself in a sparkling dress, Catherine admitted: “Bump’s first wedding!
“I didn’t manage to stay very long, completely shattered after a busy week – and a fair bit of nausea today.
“But what a lovely little time we had.”
Congratulating her pals, she continued: “It felt so good to see everyone having a great time, in a room filled with so much love.
“Back home now with toast and tea while the hubby parties on!”
Fans have been quick to comment on Catherine’s post, with one musing: “Bump’s personal chauffeur is a stunner!”
Another wrote: “Awww you look glowing!”
A third told the star: “You look so lovely Catherine.”
Catherine was happy to reveal what she was doing once she’d kicked off her shoes and got comfy.
The former Strictly Come Dancing star was able to catch her favourite show – and pro dancer.
She later shared a clip of Johannes Radebe, who she was partnered with in the 2019 series, and John Whaite.
“Omg the joy in my heart right now!” Catherine wrote.
“Yesssss @johannesradebe @john_whaite!”
A bumpy ride
Catherine announced her pregnancy earlier this month.
The star and her husband Tom Pitfield are already parents to six-year-old son Alfie and are expecting a daughter.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, Cath said: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”
However, her pregnancy has not been an easy ride so far.
Catherine was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum.
The debilitating condition causes bad nausea and vomiting.
Catherine added: “It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day.
“It is the same thing Kate [Middleton] had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better.”
Catherine and Tom’s daughter is due in April 2022.
