Catherine Tyldesley on medication to tackle morning sickness as she announces second pregnancy

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed the happy news that she is 14 weeks pregnant with a baby daughter.

The former Coronation Street star, 38, is expecting her second child with photographer husband Tom Pitfield.

The couple already share six-year-old son Alfie.

Catherine Tyldesley is expecting a baby girl with husband Tom Pitfield (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Catherine Tyldesley reveals she’s pregnant

The former soap star announced the news this week, admitting: “We feel so lucky. When we found out, I just burst into tears.”

Catherine and Tom will welcome their baby daughter in April.

However, her pregnancy journey hasn’t been the easiest.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Catherine believed that she was in the early stages of the menopause before finding out.

I was put on medication and that has been a godsend

In addition, the star has also suffered from a hormonal imbalance in recent years.

She told the publication: “I was having terrible insomnia, which is still with me. I was so hot at night and unable to control my temperature. I started to panic that perhaps I was perimenopausal.”

In the end, Catherine was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum.

Catherine Tyldesley and husband Tom already share son Alfie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Catherine Tyldesley stuns celebrity pals with ‘gorgeous’ hair transformation

The debilitating condition causes bad nausea and vomiting.

Catherine added: “It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day.

“It is the same thing Kate [Middleton] had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better.”

Catherine congratulated as she announces pregnancy news

Meanwhile, the actress also shared the news on Instagram today (October 11).

Alongside a glamorous shot of herself, Catherine wrote: “I can’t tell you how utterly blessed we feel right now. We are so happy to announce that @tompitfieldphotography, Alfie and I are expecting a baby.



“It’s been tough keeping this a secret let me tell you!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17)

Catherine’s celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the star.

Helen Flanagan said: “Dreamy so happy your special news is finally out.”

Gemma Atkinson shared: “Ahhh Cath!!! Such wonderful news! Congratulations to you all.”

Read more: How did Catherine Tyldesley lose six stone?

Futhermore, Michelle Keegan wrote: “Awww Cath this is amazing news, congratulations to you all xxxx.”

Eamonn Holmes also revealed that he kept Catherine’s baby news a secret.

He added: “Don’t know how… but I didn’t tell a soul! U look great Cath. Lovely being with you last week. Stay well x.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.