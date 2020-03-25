Coronation Street viewers divided over Gemma Winter's postnatal depression storyline

Coronation Street's Gemma Winter is dividing fans over her postnatal depression storyline.

Since the birth of her quadruplets, Gemma has been struggling to cope being a new mum.

With a lack of sleep and having to deal with mean mums at a local baby group, it's become obvious Gemma is struggling with postnatal depression.

Gemma has been struggling to cope since the birth of her babies (Credit: ITV)

Recently, the mum-of-four was shaken when she dreamt she put her son Aled in the washing machine and turned it on.

Although Gemma's mum Bernie can see she's not right, Gemma keeps putting it down to her lack of sleep.

In tonight's episodes (Wednesday, March 15) Bernie got Gemma to see Dr Gaddas.

Bernie convinced Gemma to see Dr Gaddas (Credit: ITV)

Despite Gemma trying to play down how she really felt, Bernie told the doctor her daughter is not coping and has been having bad thoughts.

Dr Gaddas gave Gemma the number of some support groups and said she would be getting her health visitor to check on her more often.

The ongoing storyline has left Corrie viewers divided. Some are finding it boring.

I'm actually bored with this Gemma storyline. Always thought whole quads story daft #corrie — A.N.Other (@birty4306) March 23, 2020

Soooooooooo bored of Gemma 😴 #Corrie — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) March 23, 2020

I’ve had all I can take of Gemma and the quads storyline now. It’s utterly tedious #Corrie — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) March 23, 2020

But others have said they're "impressed" with the storyline for bringing light to struggling mums and postnatal depression.

Very impressed with @itvcorrie handling of Gemma's storyline. Gemma's words about struggling to breastfeed and letting her babies down? I said them myself, word for word, as I'm sure thousands of other mums have, so 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #gemma #Corrie #postnataldepression — Rachel Armitage (@Rachel_Graffers) March 24, 2020

Gemma’s storyline really makes me sad, because I know that many women experience what she’s currently going through. It’s even harder as she has 4 babies! Bless her #Corrie — Wini Boansi | #HennyNoChaserPodcast (@WiniBoansi) March 24, 2020

Feeling for Gemma! I’ve been there and experienced this! Thank you coronation st for tackling this storyline and creating awareness! #corrie #CoronationStreet #postnataldepression — Minal Morker Tank (@minal_1981) March 23, 2020

Another great storyline being raised & highlighted! Great that #JaneHazlegrove is back on the cobbles again to support #Gemma #PostNatalDepression #Corrie — John Collins (@Television_Crit) March 20, 2020

Now Gemma has seen a doctor, will get the support she needs?

What's next for Gemma?

Next week, Gemma and Chesney are thrilled when a hearing aid arrives for Aled and they go to have it fitted.

Love how they're tackling this storyline.

Aled's face lights up when he hears Gemma and Chesney's voices for the first time. Are things finally starting to look up for Gemma?

Aled's face lights up when he hears Bernie and Gemma's voice for the first time (Credit: ITV)

She later tells Bernie that now Aled's hearing aid has been sorted out she can cope on her own and asks her to move out, leaving Bernie stunned.

Will Bernie leave Weatherfield once again?

The next episode of Coronation Street airs on Friday at 7:30pm, followed by at second episode at 8:30pm.

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday 30th March.

