Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff holds Yasmeen hostage?

Coronation Street baddie Geoff Metcalfe puts Yasmeen in grave danger next week when his abuse takes yet another sinister turn.

Yasmeen has been subjected to the most horrific mental abuse from her husband for the best part of a year.

But next week's Coronation Street sees things get even worse when Geoff appears to take his wife hostage.

Geoff fakes a heart attack next week (Credit: ITV)

The drama starts after Yasmeen's granddaughter, Alya, decides to confront Geoff about his lies.

Read more: Coronation Street and Emmerdale confirm on-screen timeline issues after reducing weekly episodes

Worried for her grandmother's safety, Alya visits Geoff and fires questions at him, hoping to catch him out on his lies.

However, Geoff knows he can't get out of answering Alya's questions easily and so he starts to clutch his chest and fakes heart pains.

Everyone else falls for Geoff's act, but Alya sees right though his fake heart pains (Credit: ITV)

Panicking that he is having a heart attack, Yasmeen calls an ambulance, but of course when the paramedics check Geoff over they can't find anything wrong with him.

Already suspicious of Geoff, Alya grows even more convinced he is lying when the abuser refuses to go with the ambulance to the hospital for further tests.

Knowing that there is something sinister about Geoff, Alya confronts him again, and this time she adds in the fact she has gone to the police about him... leading to him seeing red.

Alya confronts Geoff about his lies, but he soon sees red (Credit: ITV)

Geoff threatens Alya, but thankfully Yasmeen gets home just at the right time and orders him off her granddaughter...

But when Geoff begs for forgiveness and tells her that he would never lie, surely she will not believe him?!

Read more: Coronavirus: Andy Whyment reveals it's been a 'tough week' on the Coronation Street set

Yasmeen starts to realise that Geoff is keeping things from her, and later when he is in the shower she gets his laptop out and reads his emails.

Thankfully Yasmeen gets home just at the right time (Credit: ITV)

She is shocked to find ones from the escort agency, but before she can do anything about her discovery, Geoff has emerged from the shower and caught her red-handed.

Thankfully Yasmeen finds the strength to confront her husband about the emails and for once he is honest and admits that he lied... leading to the scales finally falling from Yasmeen's eyes.

Yasmeen announces that she is going to Spain for Zeedan's wedding, but that he isn't coming with her, and Geoff isn't happy.

Yasmeen finds emails from the escort agency (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen grabs her suitcase and goes to leave, but Geoff stands in front of the door and stops her from getting out.

As Geoff menacingly tells his wife that she isn't going anywhere, could he be planning to hold her hostage in her own home?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday 30th March.

Are you looking forward to Geoff getting his comeuppance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!