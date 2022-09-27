Coronation Street fans turn against Dev over his appalling behaviour

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 26, 2022) saw Dev lie to Aadi and break his heart.

He told Aadi that Kelly never loved him and never was serious about marrying him.

Aadi was heartbroken.

Fans have now turned against Dev because of his horrible way of dealing with Kelly’s departure.

Dev never supported the couple (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dev lied to Aadi

It is no secret that Dev never wanted Aadi to be with Kelly.

As soon as he found out about their engagement, Dev started throwing dirt on Kelly’s name, deeming her a bad influence on his son.

Whilst Dev did eventually give his blessing for the couple to get married, this was only because he feared losing his son forever if he didn’t.

However, once Dev found out that Aadi had been shot after protecting Kelly, he immediately blamed her for his injuries.

Kelly handed Aadi her engagement ring back and told him that she could never be with him because she’s ‘toxic.’

She then left the cobbles to start a new life.

Last night, Dev visited Aadi in his hospital bed and told him that Kelly never loved him, roping Gary in to back him up.

He lied and pretended that Kelly was never serious about the engagement and realised at their party that she could never marry him.

Aadi was left heartbroken after hearing Dev speak about Kelly like this.

He was in love with her and truly believed that she loved him back.

Fans have turned against Dev (Credit: ITV)

Fans have turned against Dev

Now, fans have turned against Dev after seeing him lie to Aadi.

Whilst Dev might have thought he was protecting his son, his lies broke his heart.

One fan commented: “Aww fancy them telling Aadi that Kelly didn’t live him etc after all he’s been through saving Kelly and when Dev saved the sister and not him in the car explosion.

“Poor Aadi will need therapy for life.”

Aww fancy them telling Aadi Kelly didnt love him etc after all he's been through saving Kelly and when Dev saved the sister and not him in the car explosion. Poor Aadi will need therapy for life 😔😔 #Corrie — Sharon S (@SSchiavo123) September 27, 2022

I can understand that Dev is just protecting his boy but after seeing what Aadi was like towards him after the car crash I don't get why he would get Gary involved and lie to him about Kelly not feeling the same way towards him, Aadi deserves nothing but happiness!#Corrie — Owen (itzzzo) (@itzzzo2_) September 27, 2022

#Corrie Dev you are horrible . — artful dodger (@perfwithsurf) September 26, 2022

Another viewer tweeted: “I can understand that Dev is just protecting his boy but, after seeing what Aadi was like towards him after the car crash, I don’t know why he would get Gary involved and lie to him about Kelly not feeling the same way towards him. Aadi deserves nothing but happiness!”

A third fan simply stated: “Dev, you are horrible.”

Dev lied to Aadi about why Kelly broke up with him (Credit: ITV)

Did Dev do the right thing?

Aadi was devastated when Kelly left him.

He was prepared to spend the rest of his life with her.

When Dev realised that Aadi wasn’t coming back, he lied to protect him.

Whilst Aadi may not see it now, Dev might have done the right thing in lying.

Will Aadi be able to move on after hearing Dev’s lies?

Did Dev do the right thing?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Did Dev do the right thing in lying to Aadi? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!