OPINION: Coronation Street: Kelly’s exit was terrible – Millie Gibson deserved better

Coronation Street character Kelly Neelan departed Weatherfield tonight as actress Millie Gibson made the decision to leave the role.

Kelly finally found out that Gary killed her dad Rick and set out for revenge.

But after changing her mind, Kelly was kidnapped by Kieron, the man she hired to kill Gary.

In rooftop scenes Kieron tried to get Kelly to jump off the building.

Gary intervened and tried to put a stop to it. But when Kieron shot at Kelly, her fiancé Aadi stood in the way, taking the hit.

Devastated by everything that happened, Kelly broke up with Aadi and made the decision to leave Weatherfield.

But should her exit have been more dramatic? This is what Entertainment Daily soap writer Charlotte Rodrigues thinks.

Kelly found out Gary killed her dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: ‘Kelly’s final episode should have been completely different’

I have actually enjoyed Kelly’s exit plot so far. However I felt like there was a lot of build up this week and then the last bit of the plot was slightly disappointing.

I’ll admit I didn’t see it coming that Aadi was the one who was shot, but the fact Kieron and his sidekick just ran off and were caught off-screen was a let down for me.

Personally I think it would’ve been much more dramatic if Kelly killed Kieron and went on the run, and Gary took the blame for her.

We should’ve seen someone go off the roof, had an ad break, and then let it be revealed that it was Kieron.

The rooftop scenes were good and the technology used is absolutely incredible and very realistic.

But there needed to be more drama and suspense written into those scenes.

We needed a two-hander (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: The emotional performances were what we needed

Those final scenes between Kelly and Gary were emotional and heartbreaking and proved what a powerhouse performer Millie truly is.

This is what her exit should have been.

Forget the high drama rooftop stunt – if they wanted to do that, it should have been earlier in the week.

This episode, this final episode, should have been all about Kelly and her family.

Her showdown with Gary, tears, recriminations. I would have watched an hour of that and been gripped.

But we were treated to less than five minutes of that beautiful dynamic between the two characters that has been developed so well, and then she was gone. She just walked out into the night with her bag.

It felt flat.

Where was the emotional goodbye with her surrogate brothers, Liam and Jake? The promises she’d always be their sister, no matter what?

Maria didn’t even see her off either, just came out of the bedroom sobbing that she’d gone.

It could have been so, so much more.

Millie and Mikey could have delivered so so much more.

Millie Gibson has left the soap (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m glad Kelly didn’t die’

One thing I am thrilled about is the fact Kelly didn’t die and the door has been left open for Millie Gibson to return.

Kelly is too interesting and layered to just be killed off.

I’m telling you now if Kelly did die in tonight’s scenes I would’ve been furious.

I’m hoping that one day Millie will return to the role of Kelly.

We know Kelly is setting off to start a new life, but you never know, maybe she’ll come back in a few years.

Millie has been on Coronation Street for three years (Credit: ITV)

‘Millie Gibson is a star’

Although I don’t think the ending of the plot was amazing, I do think Millie pulled off an incredible performance.

I’ve been saying for ages that I truly believe Millie will be the next Michelle Keegan or Jodie Comer.

I was lucky enough to meet her at the British Soap Awards this year and she truly is a star.

She is such a fantastic actress and although she’s only 18, she has taken on some pretty mature storylines.

She will be a great loss to Coronation Street.

I am gutted she’s leaving but I know this isn’t the last we will see of her and I can’t wait to see what she does next.

I also have to give praise to Mikey North in this plot. It looks like Kelly will keep Gary’s secret, but I’m excited to see what’s next for him now Kelly is gone.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street and who’s coming to Weatherfield in 2022?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.