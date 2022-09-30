Coronation Street fans have slammed Stephen Reid‘s storyline calling it ‘ridiculous’ and begging for it to end.

Recently Stephen returned to Weatherfield, but this week things took a dark turn when he ended up killing Leo Thompkins.

However fans aren’t happy with the storyline and want it to come to an end.

Stephen killed Leo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen killed Leo

A couple of months ago Stephen returned to Coronation Street. But viewers soon learnt that he had run out of money and stole from his ex-wife Gabrielle.

Recently Leo became suspicious of Stephen after finding him sleeping in his car.

He also found out that Stephen planned on having Audrey‘s house valued.

But Leo’s dislike and distrust towards Stephen only grew when he found out he kissed his fiancée Jenny when they briefly split up.

After some more digging, Leo overheard Stephen and Gabrielle talking. He learnt that Stephen planned on using the equity from Audrey’s house to pay Gabrielle what he owed her.

When Leo confronted Stephen and threatened to tell Audrey about what her son planned to do, they got into a fight.

Leo hit his head on the factory gantry railing and Stephen pushed him over the railing.

Leo fell into a bin, and when Stephen checked on him he was dead.

Leo fell in a bin and died from his injuries (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam ‘ridiculous’ Stephen storyline as they beg for it to end

Stephen took Leo’s body away and later broke into the Rovers to take his suitcase and passport, which was prepared as Leo and Jenny planned to move to Canada.

When Jenny hadn’t heard from Leo and saw his stuff was gone, she assumed he hadn’t forgiven her for the kiss with Stephen and went to Canada without her.

But fans are not enjoying the plot, calling it ‘ridiculous’ and begging for it to end.

Stephen made it look like Leo left for Canada (Credit: ITV)

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one fan wrote: “What a bad storyline that was last night, they need to kill Stephen off, can’t stand him.”

A second commented: “Love Corrie, but this is the worst storyline ever.”

A third said: “One of the worst storylines of all time and there have been some bad ones.”

A fourth wrote: “Worst storyline ever, where was the CCTV in the pub? Stephen needs to go.”

Another added: “Please don’t let this dreadful storyline drag on and on. It’s not realistic and predictable. I could have written a better plot.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

