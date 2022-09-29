Stephen Leo Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans call out plot hole as Stephen steals Leo’s belongings

Stephen killed Leo

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have called out a plot hole as Stephen went into the Rovers and took Leo‘s belongings in last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 28 2022).

Stephen Reid killed Leo Thompkins earlier this week as Leo figured out his plans to steal from Audrey.

But as Stephen tried to cover his tracks, fans spotted a plot hole.

Stephen pushed Leo to his death (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen kills Leo

After discovering Stephen was sleeping in his car, Leo became suspicious that something was going on.

He began to do some digging and was confused to learn that Stephen tried to have Audrey’s house valued without her knowledge.

Stephen tried to make out it was an error, but Leo wasn’t convinced.

Leo soon found out that Stephen kissed his fiancée Jenny while they had briefly split, fuelling his anger towards him.

After speaking to the estate agent that Stephen booked to value Audrey’s home, Leo followed Stephen.

Overhearing a conversation between Stephen and his wife Gabrielle, he found out Stephen owed her a lot of money and planned on using the equity from his mother’s house to pay her back.

Leo confronted Stephen over his plans.

As the two got into a fight on the factory gantry, Leo hit his head on the metal railing before Stephen pushed him over the edge and into a bin.

Leo died and later Stephen disposed of his body.

Stephen went into the Rovers and took Leo’s stuff, making it look like he went to Canada (Credit: ITV)

Stephen goes back for Leo’s things

In last night’s scenes Jenny was worried when she hadn’t heard from Leo.

As it got closer and closer to the time they were meant to leave to go to Canada, Daisy started to think that perhaps Leo changed his mind about being with Jenny.

Meanwhile Stephen snuck into the backroom of the Rovers and found Leo’s bags packed for Canada.

He was nearly caught when Gemma came into the back room, however he hid behind a door and she didn’t spot him.

Later Jenny and Daisy returned to the pub and she found Leo’s suitcase and passport had gone.

Coronation Street Jenny
Jenny thinks Leo went to Canada without her (Credit: ITV)

She thought he had left without her.

When Daisy asked if Gemma saw him, she said she’d been rushed off her feet and he might have snuck in when she was busy.

However viewers were wondering how he managed to get into the Rovers backroom unnoticed, saying Gemma could have spotted him hiding.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

