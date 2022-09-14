Coronation Street fans beg soap not to kill Kelly off as her exit storyline is ‘revealed’

Coronation Street fans have begged for the soap not to kill Kelly Neelan off as her exit storyline is ‘revealed.’

Spoilers for next week reveal that Kelly finds out Gary killed her dad Rick and hires Kieron to kill him.

However the plan backfires when Kieron plans to kill both Kelly and Gary.

Now fans are begging the soap not to kill Kelly off.

Kelly wants answers about Rick’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kelly finds out Gary killed her dad

It was recently confirmed that Kelly actress Millie Gibson would be leaving the soap.

Kelly has been through a lot in her young life. In 2019 her loan shark dad Rick was murdered by Gary.

Gary began to look out for Kelly and she eventually moved in with him and his wife Maria after living on the streets.

Earlier this year, Rick’s ex-wife and Kelly’s mum Laura came back into Kelly’s life, revealing she had cancer.

When Laura learnt that Gary killed Rick, she took the blame for him as he was the one who had been looking out for her daughter.

Laura died with Kelly believing her mother killed her father.

Currently Kelly is engaged to boyfriend Aadi Alahan and they’re planning to get married in Gretna Green.

However this week Kelly receives a holdall of her mum’s things that were left inside.

She finds a digital camera with photos of her mum on holiday dated 17th June, the day her dad was killed.

Kelly quickly realises her mum couldn’t of killed her dad as she was abroad at the time.

She shows Gary, demanding to know the truth.

Kelly hires Kieron to kill Gary, but he double crosses her (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Gary and Kelly in danger

Next week, Kelly goes to the police station to identify her kidnapper Kieron, but she pretends not to recognise him when shown a photo.

As Kieron leaves, Kelly offers him £10k to kill Gary.

At her engagement party, Kelly tells Gary she knows he killed her dad and storms out.

But as Gary follows her Kieron shoves him into a van.

Kieron takes Gary to the same woods he killed Rick, points a gun at him and orders him to dig his own grave.

Kieron takes Kelly to a roof and reveals he plans to kill her and frame her for Gary’s murder, making it look like a murder-suicide.

Gary and Aadi are shocked to see Kelly on the roof and Gary goes after her.

As Kieron goes to push Kelly off the roof, Gary suddenly appears and tells Kieron to kill him instead.

The gun goes off and it becomes clear someone has been shot.

But who is it?

Kelly’s life is on the line (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg for Kelly not to be killed off

It has not been revealed how Kelly will leave, but fans are begging for the show not to kill her off.

One fan wrote on Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page: “Don’t kill her off.”

A second wrote: “Why kill her off? Let her and Aadi leave for a new life, she has the money now, can go anywhere.”

Another said: “Don’t let her die please.”

