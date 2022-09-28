Coronation Street fans beg soap not to do another serial killer storyline

Coronation Street fans are begging the soap not to do another serial killer storyline after Stephen killed Leo in Monday’s episode (September 26).

Stephen ended up pushing Leo to his death after they got into a fight.

But now Coronation Street fans are begging the show not to turn him into a serial killer, saying there has been too many on the street.

Leo confronted Stephen about his plot to steal from Audrey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen killed Leo

Over the last few weeks Leo started to become suspicious of Stephen after discovering he was secretly sleeping in his car.

He started doing some digging and was confused when he learnt Stephen was planning on having Audrey‘s house valued by an estate agent without her knowledge.

However Leo really started to hate Stephen when he learnt that he kissed his fiancé Jenny during their brief split.

Leo began to do more investigating and overheard a conversation between Stephen and his wife Gabrielle.

He learnt that Stephen stole money from Gabrielle and was planning to use the equity from Audrey’s house to call the police.

When Leo confronted Stephen, he threatened to tell Audrey.

The two men got into an altercation. Leo hit his head on the metal railing of the factory gantry.

Soon Stephen pushed him over the edge and he landed in a bin.

Stephen checked on Leo but he was dead and he later decided to move his body.

Stephen pushed Leo to his death (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg soap not to do another serial killer storyline

However fans of the soap are hoping that Stephen doesn’t become a serial killer, and have begged them not to drag the plot out.

#Corrie

Seriously another killer? Don’t tell me we are going to have to put up with Stephen for months more now 😩 Only entertaining character the last few weeks has been Evelyn! — Rachie (@RachieBlossom) September 27, 2022

@itvcorrie Please don't go down the route of another serial killer. We don't need another long drawn-out ridiculous storyline. The Pat Phelan story went on far too long that I stopped watching you for a while. #Corrie #Leo #StephenCorrie — Rach (@rubyrache) September 27, 2022

#Corrie has lost the plot with yet another killer on the street,its a bit thin these story arcs — Rebecca Brophy (@RebeccaBrophy10) September 27, 2022

Dear #corrie please please don’t drag this Killer Stephen storyline out for a couple of years like Phelan and Gary and all the other killer nonsenses. We’re all desensitised to death and destruction! #behappy — Bernardine Kennedy (Maxwell) (@BerniKennedy) September 26, 2022

Coronation Street serial killers

Over the last 60 years Corrie has seen more than one serial killer on its streets.

Some of those include Pat Phelan, Richard Hillman and John Stape.

Pat Phelan killed a few cobbles residents (Credit: ITV)

Could Stephen become a serial killer?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

