Coronation Street killer
Soaps

Coronation Street fans beg soap not to do another serial killer storyline

Stephen pushed Leo off the factory gantry

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans are begging the soap not to do another serial killer storyline after Stephen killed Leo in Monday’s episode (September 26).

Stephen ended up pushing Leo to his death after they got into a fight.

But now Coronation Street fans are begging the show not to turn him into a serial killer, saying there has been too many on the street.

Coronation Street Leo and Stephen
Leo confronted Stephen about his plot to steal from Audrey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen killed Leo

Over the last few weeks Leo started to become suspicious of Stephen after discovering he was secretly sleeping in his car.

He started doing some digging and was confused when he learnt Stephen was planning on having Audrey‘s house valued by an estate agent without her knowledge.

However Leo really started to hate Stephen when he learnt that he kissed his fiancé Jenny during their brief split.

Leo began to do more investigating and overheard a conversation between Stephen and his wife Gabrielle.

He learnt that Stephen stole money from Gabrielle and was planning to use the equity from Audrey’s house to call the police.

When Leo confronted Stephen, he threatened to tell Audrey.

The two men got into an altercation. Leo hit his head on the metal railing of the factory gantry.

Soon Stephen pushed him over the edge and he landed in a bin.

Stephen checked on Leo but he was dead and he later decided to move his body.

Coronation Street Stephen pushing Leo off the gantry
Stephen pushed Leo to his death (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg soap not to do another serial killer storyline

However fans of the soap are hoping that Stephen doesn’t become a serial killer, and have begged them not to drag the plot out.

Coronation Street serial killers

Over the last 60 years Corrie has seen more than one serial killer on its streets.

Some of those include Pat Phelan, Richard Hillman and John Stape.

Serial killer Pat Phelan terrorised Coronation Street for years (Credit: ITV)
Pat Phelan killed a few cobbles residents (Credit: ITV)

Could Stephen become a serial killer?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up


Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince of Wales Prince William smiling
Prince William news: Royal’s sweet admission about his kids that would ‘make Diana proud’
Jenny Leo Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Jenny terrified as she discovers Leo is missing
Harry and Meghan looking annoyed
Harry and Meghan officially ‘demoted’ by royal family alongside Prince Andrew
Ashley Cain and his late daughter Azalea
Ashley Cain split: Star’s heartbreaking admission about ex Safiyya – mum to late daughter Azaylia
Giovanni Pernice and his partner Richie Anderson on Strictly
Strictly fans all saying same thing about Giovanni Pernice following launch show
The Queen, Mike Tindall on his podcast
Mike Tindall reveals how royals dealt with Queen’s death behind the scenes