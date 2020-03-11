Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell shares sweet picture with boyfriend Joe

Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker in Coronation Street has shared a sweet picture with her boyfriend Joe Parker.

The actress posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She captioned the shot: "To everyone who recommended @orchidrestaurantharrogate as the best restaurant in Harrogate! You were right!"

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the snap.

Sair Khan, who plays Alya Nazir in the soap wrote: "Can't cope with the cuteness."

One fan wrote: "Beautiful couple."

Another added added: "Stunning."

"Aww, you two make the perfect couple," added one more.

Earlier this year, the actress announced that she and Joe would be moving in together.

Although the actress has a great love life in real-life, her alter ego Emma is currently stuck in a strange situation.

Whilst Emma is in a relationship with Seb Franklin, who she is living with, the couple are also sharing their flat with Seb's ex-girlfriend Alina.

Emma is dating Seb (Credit: ITV)

Although Emma agreed to have Alina live with them, next week it becomes clear there are some things playing on her mind.

She admits to Maria that she is more into Seb than he is into her, so Maria advises Emma to play it cool.

Emma tells Seb to make himself scarce so she can have the girls round.

But Emma's plan soon backfires when he runs into Alina in the pub. Has Emma pushed them closer together?

Recently the actress shared pictures to her Instagram as she celebrated two years on the ITV soap.

Her co-star Jack P. Shepherd shared a hilarious blooper from one of Emma's first episodes on the show.

In the video, Alexandra and Jack are on set at the Platts' house filming what looks to be one of Emma's first episodes.

Alexandra's character Emma says to David: "Well to be fair this is probably the longest conversation we've had. Normal conversation."

As the camera goes on to David, who is holding a beer, he begins to speak but his drink starts to fizz over.

Jack then turns to Alexandra and jokes saying: "How do you like me now? Let's go to bed and screw," leaving Alexandra and the crew in stitches.

