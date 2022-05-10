British Soap Awards 2022: Nominations shortlist revealed as our favourite soap stars go head-to-head

The British Soap Awards are back for 2022 and the competition is fiercer than ever.
After two years off air due to COVID, the epic battle of the soaps returns to our screens.
The British Soap Awards 2022 will be broadcast live on ITV this June. And once again they’re hosted by Phillip Schofield.
Britain’s five soaps – Corrie, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks – will battle it out in 14 categories.
And we reckon it’ll be one of the toughest years yet, such is the standard of drama in our soaps.
British Soap Awards 2022 shortlist reveLED
The show has revealed the final nominations in each category today (May 10), so the fight is officially on!
Hot plots in the past year have included Corrie’s hate crime story, which saw the death of Seb.
Emmerdale saw Meena’s reign of terror and EastEnders gave us Jean’s raw bipolar episode.
Meanwhile, Doctors saw Bear confront racism head-on, while Hollyoaks’ Misbah bravely battled her past.
All these plots and performances feature heavily in the nods.
However, it’s been a strong year for soap, so there are many other hot contenders on the list.
British Soap Awards 2022: Who decides the winners?
The winners are decided on by a panel of industry experts, with three of the gongs voted for by fans.
Voting details are below – so don’t delay in casting yours! We wouldn’t want you to be disappointed on the night, after all.
So, who has made it to the top of the soaps?
Read on and we’ll fill you in!
The British Soap Awards 2022: Shortlist drops
Soap fans can vote in the following categories in this year’s awards.
So who will you pick?
BEST BRITISH SOAP
Coronation Street
Doctors
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
BEST LEADING PERFORMER
Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Corrie
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders
Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) – EastEnders
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale
BEST FAMILY
The Alahans – Coronation Street
The Carters – EastEnders
The Dingles – Emmerdale
The McQueens – Hollyoaks
Soap villains, jokers and newcomers to be decided
Meanwhile, the panel vote for the following categories.
So will the experts pick your favourites for the gongs?
VILLAIN OF THE YEAR
Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) – Coronation Street
Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) – Doctors
Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) – EastEnders
Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale
Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger) – Hollyoaks
BEST COMEDY PERFORMER
Jane Hazelgrove (Bernie Winter) – Coronation Street
Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman) – Doctors
Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) – EastEnders
Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) – Emmerdale
Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen) – Hollyoaks
BEST NEWCOMER
Paddy Bever (Max Turner) – Corrie
Ross McLaren (Luca McIntyre) – Doctors
Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) – EastEnders
Darcy Grey (Marcus Dean) – Emmerdale
Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams) – Hollyoaks
BEST STORYLINE
Corrie – Hate Crime
Doctors – Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital
EastEnders – Jean’s Bipolar
Emmerdale – Meena Serial Killer
Hollyoaks – Misbah’s Historic Rape
BEST SINGLE EPISODE
Coronation Street – Flashback
Doctors – Three Consultations and a Funeral
EastEnders – Jean in Southend
Emmerdale – Marlon’s stroke
Hollyoaks – Out of Time
BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE
Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Corrie
Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) – Doctors
Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders
Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale
Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik) – Hollyoaks
BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP
David Neilson & Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper & Nina Lucas) – Coronation Street
Chris Walker & Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins & Karen Hollins) – Doctors
Lacey Turner & Gillian Wright (Stacey Slater and Jean Slater) – EastEnders
Isobel Steele & Bradley Johnson (Liv Flaherty & Vinny Dingle) – Emmerdale
Anna Passey & Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake & Ste Hay) – Hollyoaks
BEST YOUNG PERFORMER
Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) – Corrie
Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon) – EastEnders
Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor) – Emmerdale
Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) – Hollyoaks
SCENE OF THE YEAR
Coronation Street – Johnny’s Death
Doctors – Mad Hatter’s Tea Party
EastEnders – Hall of Mirrors
Emmerdale – Bridge Collapse
Hollyoaks – Misbah Didn’t Consent
Other awards at the 2022 British Soap Awards
There will also be the Outstanding Achievement Award celebrating an actor, as well as The Tony Warren Award.
This is awarded to someone for behind-the-scenes excellence on the soaps.
So how do I vote in the British Soap Awards 2022?
You can vote for your favourite online now.
It really couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is head to the website here.
Then the results will be announced live on ITV in June.
Who wins? You decide!
So who will you be voting for? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.