British Soap Awards 2022: Nominations shortlist revealed as our favourite soap stars go head-to-head

The British Soap Awards are back for 2022 and the competition is fiercer than ever.

After two years off air due to COVID, the epic battle of the soaps returns to our screens.

The British Soap Awards 2022 will be broadcast live on ITV this June. And once again they’re hosted by Phillip Schofield.

Britain’s five soaps – Corrie, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks – will battle it out in 14 categories.

And we reckon it’ll be one of the toughest years yet, such is the standard of drama in our soaps.

Philip Schofield will return to host the British Soap Awards 2022 in June (Credit: ITV)

British Soap Awards 2022 shortlist reveLED

The show has revealed the final nominations in each category today (May 10), so the fight is officially on!

Hot plots in the past year have included Corrie’s hate crime story, which saw the death of Seb.

Emmerdale saw Meena’s reign of terror and EastEnders gave us Jean’s raw bipolar episode.

Meanwhile, Doctors saw Bear confront racism head-on, while Hollyoaks’ Misbah bravely battled her past.

All these plots and performances feature heavily in the nods.

However, it’s been a strong year for soap, so there are many other hot contenders on the list.

British Soap Awards 2022: Who decides the winners?

The winners are decided on by a panel of industry experts, with three of the gongs voted for by fans.

Voting details are below – so don’t delay in casting yours! We wouldn’t want you to be disappointed on the night, after all.

So, who has made it to the top of the soaps?

Read on and we’ll fill you in!

Phillip Schofield will welcome the stars back to the Hackney Empire – so who will you be voting for? (Credit: ITV)

The British Soap Awards 2022: Shortlist drops

Soap fans can vote in the following categories in this year’s awards.

So who will you pick?

BEST BRITISH SOAP

Coronation Street

Doctors

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

BEST LEADING PERFORMER

Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Corrie

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders

Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) – EastEnders

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale

BEST FAMILY

The Alahans – Coronation Street

The Carters – EastEnders

The Dingles – Emmerdale

The McQueens – Hollyoaks

Soap villains, jokers and newcomers to be decided

Meanwhile, the panel vote for the following categories.

So will the experts pick your favourites for the gongs?

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) – Coronation Street

Laura White (Dr Princess Buchanan) – Doctors

Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) – EastEnders

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla) – Emmerdale

Rhiannon Clements (Summer Ranger) – Hollyoaks

BEST COMEDY PERFORMER

Jane Hazelgrove (Bernie Winter) – Coronation Street

Sarah Moyle (Valerie Pitman) – Doctors

Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) – EastEnders

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle) – Emmerdale

Chelsee Healey (Goldie McQueen) – Hollyoaks

BEST NEWCOMER

Paddy Bever (Max Turner) – Corrie

Ross McLaren (Luca McIntyre) – Doctors

Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) – EastEnders

Darcy Grey (Marcus Dean) – Emmerdale

Matthew James-Bailey (Ethan Williams) – Hollyoaks

BEST STORYLINE

Corrie – Hate Crime

Doctors – Bear and his mother encounter racism at St Phil’s Hospital

EastEnders – Jean’s Bipolar

Emmerdale – Meena Serial Killer

Hollyoaks – Misbah’s Historic Rape

BEST SINGLE EPISODE

Coronation Street – Flashback

Doctors – Three Consultations and a Funeral

EastEnders – Jean in Southend

Emmerdale – Marlon’s stroke

Hollyoaks – Out of Time

BEST DRAMATIC PERFORMANCE

Sally Carman (Abi Webster) – Corrie

Dex Lee (Bear Sylvester) – Doctors

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) – EastEnders

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale

Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik) – Hollyoaks

BEST ON-SCREEN PARTNERSHIP

David Neilson & Mollie Gallagher (Roy Cropper & Nina Lucas) – Coronation Street

Chris Walker & Jan Pearson (Rob Hollins & Karen Hollins) – Doctors

Lacey Turner & Gillian Wright (Stacey Slater and Jean Slater) – EastEnders

Isobel Steele & Bradley Johnson (Liv Flaherty & Vinny Dingle) – Emmerdale

Anna Passey & Kieron Richardson (Sienna Blake & Ste Hay) – Hollyoaks

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) – Corrie

Sonny Kendall (Tommy Moon) – EastEnders

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor) – Emmerdale

Jayden Fox (Bobby Costello) – Hollyoaks

SCENE OF THE YEAR

Coronation Street – Johnny’s Death

Doctors – Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

EastEnders – Hall of Mirrors

Emmerdale – Bridge Collapse

Hollyoaks – Misbah Didn’t Consent

Other awards at the 2022 British Soap Awards

There will also be the Outstanding Achievement Award celebrating an actor, as well as The Tony Warren Award.

This is awarded to someone for behind-the-scenes excellence on the soaps.

So how do I vote in the British Soap Awards 2022?

You can vote for your favourite online now.

It really couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is head to the website here.

Then the results will be announced live on ITV in June.

Who wins? You decide!

