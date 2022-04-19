Emmerdale: Meena’s exit leaves fans all saying the same thing

Emmerdale’s Meena Jutla finally faced the consequences of her evil actions last night (Monday 18 April).

The killer was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murders of Leanna, Andrea and Ben, leaving viewers stunned.

In her final Emmerdale scenes, Meena was seen banging on the door of her cell, begging sister, Manpreet, for help.

Meena will be in prison for 75 years (Credit: ITV)

She was heard pleading with prison guards not to ignore her in oddly moving scenes, considering she’s a serial killer.

Fans flocked to social media to praise actress Paige Sandhu for her compelling portrayal of Meena.

Taking to Twitter, viewers sent Paige messages of thanks for bringing Meena to life.

What have Emmerdale fans said about Meena?

“Absolutely brilliant – there have been times when “Meaner” and her antics have made me want to throw my telly out the window but she has been fabulous, especially when she’s gone full-on Loony Tunes (“Here comes the bride”). Congratulations to Paige Sandhu,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “I totally enjoyed Paige’s run as Meena.

“She played the heck out of the character. Gotta say I’ll miss that manipulative, malevolent, malignant mistress of murder, Miss Meena.

“And, on the other hand, I’m glad she’s gotten justice: to be alone, neglected and ignored. Perfect ending!”

Manpreet watches her sister’s verdict (Credit: ITV)

A third joined the conversation saying: “Meena has been one of the best characters I have watched in recent memory.

“It has been a joy to watch every part of this storyline unfold, and I have loved almost all of it. Well done to Paige Sandhu for her brilliant portrayal of this character.”

While a fourth tweeted: “Storyline took way too long and [was] unrealistic at times but it was a satisfying end to the Meena storyline. The sentencing scene, the music played during that scene and Page’s acting! Perfect end!”

Paige has a lot of fans on social media

Viewers also praised Emmerdale writers for Meena’s exit

Fans also praised the Emmerdale writers for giving Meena’s storyline a satisfying ending.

“Overall, this episode was a satisfying conclusion. Liam and Jacob got closure and Manpreet (like viewers) was able to close the door on her sister for good. I’m glad the story is over now,” wrote one viewer.

And while Meena is languishing behind bars, other fans wondered if she’d be making one final appearance later this year.

Meena broke down in her cell (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale celebrates its 50th anniversary in October and some viewers think Meena could escape prison for one last hurrah.

“I think Meena will be back for the 50th anniversary to cause what will be the mother of all storms then she’ll be killed off in a whodunnit,” predicted one.

