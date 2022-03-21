Marlon Rhona Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Heartbreak for the Dingle family as Marlon suffers a stroke

It's the day of Marlon's surprise birthday party

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal there’s heartbreak for the Dingle family as Marlon suffers a stroke.

April finds her dad, calls an ambulance and he is taken to hospital.

Will Marlon be okay?

Marlon Dingle will have a devastating stroke in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Heartbreak for the Dingle family as Marlon suffers a stroke

Both Marlon and Rhona have been planning to propose to each other.

Rhona came up with the idea to propose at Marlon’s surprise birthday party.

Tonight, after many hurdles, both Marlon and Rhona are both eager to propose to each other.

They both put their plans in motion and propose at the same time in a moment of pure joy.

Marlon dashes off to find the ring he left back at Smithy Cottage.

However as he searches for the engagement ring, his vision becomes impaired.

It’s not long before Marlon falls to the ground and he realises he’s suffering from a stroke.

Emmerdale Marlon has a stroke
Frightened and disorientated, Marlon desperately clings onto consciousness and he scrambles to remember the F.A.S.T acronym.

Meanwhile April worries that her dad has been missing for a while and rushes home to see where he’s got to.

His consciousness fading, Marlon barely recognises a terrified April as she rushes to help him.

April calls for an ambulance, but will Marlon be okay?

Emmerdale April finds Marlon as he has a stroke
Marlon is taken to hospital

Later at the hospital Rhona is shaky and emotional as she prepares Marlon for surgery.

Internally a confused and frightened Marlon begs her to stay with him but he’s unable to speak.

Rhona rushes out from the room, unable to disguise her breakdown.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

