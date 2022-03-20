Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu reveals secret boyfriend and why she’s kept him quiet

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu has revealed she has a secret boyfriend.

The Meena Jutla actress, 24, is notoriously private but she has now confirmed that she has a partner.

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu has revealed her secret boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

However that’s all she will confirm.

She told Fabulous: “I have got a long-term partner, but I’m not going to talk about him because I just want to protect our relationship.

“Sorry about that!”

The actress did, however, open up about her battle with crippling anxiety that left her unable to leave the house.

She said: “I felt unsafe a lot. Not like someone was going to attack me. I just didn’t feel comfortable, especially around people that I didn’t know.

“It was probably social anxiety, fear of judgement and fear about the future.

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu teases Meena’s end

“When I left drama school, I moved back with my family and I became quite reclusive.

“I didn’t leave the house a lot, I had terrible insomnia and suffered from food allergies and intolerances.”

However with fame beckoning, Paige developed coping mechanisms that help her to this day.

She explained: “I read self-help books, had therapy and went to a nutritionist.

Meena will soon leave Emmerdale for good (Credit: ITV)

“I found it really helpful, especially when I was in the thick of anxiety.

“I’m so grateful for that time now, because I taught myself how to really take care of my emotions and my mental health.”

Sadly for Emmerdale fans, Paige will soon leave the soap as Meena Jutla gets her comeuppance.

However Paige has promised the ending will leave viewers delighted.

She told ED! and other media: “The ending’s incredible, better than I could ever have imagined, and I have already started crying.

“[Meena] is a psychopath and believes nobody will ever get the better of her. Psychopaths are incapable of feeling fear like we can.”

