Barbara Windsor death: How do you die from Alzheimer’s?

Barbara Windsor has tragically died at the age of 83 after battling Alzheimer’s. But how do you die from Alzheimer’s?

Here’s everything you need to know about the disease.

Barbara Windsor as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders

What is Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a chronic neurodegenerative disease.

It’s a progressive condition, which usually starts slowly and worsens over time.

It is the cause of 60–70% of cases of dementia.

The most common early symptom is forgetting recent events and increased confusion.

Dementia is a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning.

It can affect memory, thinking skills and other mental abilities.

What causes Alzheimer’s?

The causes of Alzheimer’s are not yet fully understood.

However, factors thought to increase risk include increasing age.

A family history of the condition and untreated depression can also play a part.

Alzheimer’s disease is most common in people over the age of 65.

But there are also cases of early- or young-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Barbara Windsor has tragically died after battling Alzheimer's.

How do you die from Alzheimer’s?

People with Alzheimer’s disease can live for several years after they start to develop symptoms.

But this can vary considerably from person to person.

Alzheimer’s is a life-limiting illness, although many people diagnosed with the condition will die from another cause.

The disease causes a loss of brain cells which affects the brain’s ability to function properly.

This can cause problems with swallowing and lead to chest infections and pneumonia.

It can also lead to difficulty walking.

It’s also common for people with Alzheimer’s disease to eventually have difficulty eating and have a reduced appetite.

A spokesperson from Alzheimer’s Research UK told ED! that Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are the leading cause of death in the UK.

Early symptoms may be more likely to include cognitive problems such as memory loss and confusion.

Figures show that the number of deaths from dementia has risen in recent years.

Why is it called Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer’s disease is named after Dr. Alois Alzheimer.

In 1906, Dr. Alzheimer noticed changes in the brain tissue of a woman who had died of an unusual mental illness.

Barbara Windsor and dementia

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in April 2014.

She did not make the condition public at that time.

However, in May 2018, Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell publicly revealed her condition.

He has kept the public updated with his wife’s condition ever since, admitting that her health and mental state had deteriorated so much she no longer recognised him.

Barbara moved into a care home in London in August 2020.

She died at 8:35pm on 10 December 2020 at the age of 83.

