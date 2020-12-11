Dame Barbara Windsor has been remembered by her formers EastEnders co-stars as tributes poured in following her death.

Barbara sadly died yesterday (Thursday December 10) aged 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

The actress enjoyed a staggering career that lasted 70 years.

Barbara became an iconic national treasure after roles in the Carry On movies throughout the 1950s and 1960s, and then as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.

How did Dame Barbara Windsor die?

Dame Barbara went public with her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2018 after being diagnosed with the illness in 2014.

Her husband, Scott Mitchell said that she died peacefully in a London care home.

In a statement, Scott said that he was “immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity” during her fight against the disease.

How did EastEnders stars react to Barbara’s passing?

Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer left a heartfelt tribute to Dame Barbara on her Instagram page.

“I’m extremely sad to hear that my friend ‘Dame’ Babara Windsor has passed away,” she began. “I’m sitting here thinking of the 100s of memories we shared. Too many to comprehend.

“We were like family for a long time – ups downs , ins and outs but you will never meet a more professional actress than Babs .

I can hear that laugh now as I sit and think about her. I hope it’ll ring in my ears forever.

“@scott.mitchell3 You were the best husband she could’ve wished for. You deserve the highest accolade.

“We shared such magical times together and I’ll cherish every one .

“She always looked out for me and so did you. Love you both very much. I’m gutted! I could say so much but I’m so sad. RIP BABS.”

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt also left a message to Barbara Windsor

Veteran EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt – who plays Ian Beale – also took to Instagram to share a tribute.

“I took this when Dame Barbara was filming her last episodes of EastEnders in 2016,” he captioned a selfie of the pair together.

“I grew up watching Babs in the Carry On films and for me to then work with her it was a privilege and honour and I have so many happy memories and moments that I will always cherish…

“Even when Peggy floored Ian with a punch.

“My thoughts are with her amazing husband Scott, her family and friends. Rest in peace Barbara xxxx.”

One of the warmest welcomes I had when first joining Enders was from You. My heart goes out to Scott&the family. So warm, so whitty, always a twinkle in your eye, so rightly adored. Sending love up to the stars for you Bar….. you’ve always been one of them xx — Jo Joyner (@dollyjoyner) December 11, 2020

Night night Aunty B. I love you 💔 — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) December 11, 2020

More former EastEnders stars took to social media to pass on their own condolences.

Jo Joyner, who played Tanya Branning, said: “One of the warmest welcomes I had when first joining Enders was from You.

“My heart goes out to Scott & the family. So warm, so whitty, always a twinkle in your eye, so rightly adored.

“Sending love up to the stars for you Bar….. you’ve always been one of them.”

Elsewhere, Rita Simons – who played Roxy Mitchell – said: “Night night Aunty B. I love you.”

What bloody sad news to wake up to… Barbara Windsor was the funniest, warmest, naughtiest, kindest & most big-hearted of people. She was also a fabulous actress with the world’s most infectious giggle.

Absolutely loved her. RIP Babs, and thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/Cq2aPRZQbK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Danniella Westbrook – who played her on-screen daughter Sam Mitchell – wrote: “Today we lost a legend a national treasure and a woman who I looked up to for most of my life.

“A generous, warm, funny humble and beautiful lady and someone who gave us all much joy watching her act.

“A woman who I was lucky enough to work with for many years as my mum and a loyal friend. The brightest of all stars will now shine above us instead of among us.”

Elsewhere, a representative for Steve McFadden, who played Babs’ on-screen son Phil Mitchell, said he’s “devastated” by her death.

How did other celebs pay tribute to Barbara?

It wasn’t just former EastEnders stars that paid tribute.

Piers Morgan tweeted this morning: “What bloody sad news to wake up to… Barbara Windsor was the funniest, warmest, naughtiest, kindest & most big-hearted of people.

“She was also a fabulous actress with the world’s most infectious giggle. Absolutely loved her. RIP Babs, and thanks for all the laughs.

Meanwhile, Paul O’Grady shared an emotional tribute on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m absolutely gutted to hear that my friend of 30 years, Dame Barbara Windsor has passed away.

“She was an incredible lady and if you looked up the definition of Professional in the dictionary it would say Barbara Windsor.

“My love and sympathy to her husband Scott. Rest in peace Bar, it was a privilege to have known you.”

In addition, David Walliams said: “‘Goodbye Dame Babs. You were my first love as a child in the Carry On films & I will love you forever.

“‘Working with you, spending time with you & being your friend was one of the greatest thrills of my life.

“‘The unofficial Queen of England, an icon treasured by the nation.’ David.”

Sherrie Hewson tweeted: “The truly wonderful Barbara Windsor.

“She brought such joy and happiness to everyone’s lives. An amazing story. Now she was a star and will twinkle for ever. Just fabulous.”

The truly wonderful Barbara Windsor . She brought such joy and happiness to everyone’s lives . An amazing story. Now she was a star and will twinkle for ever. Just fabulous 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — sherrie hewson (@SherrieHewson) December 11, 2020

Rest in peace Dame Barbara Windsor. A sad, sad day for all my Enders family and the nation. We mourn a phenomenal talent, and a vision of beauty. A national treasure. There’ll never be another. Wish our paths had crossed. ❤️ — Max Bowden (@MaxBowden) December 11, 2020

Even the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, paid tribute to the legendary actress.

He praised her for her “British brand of harmless sauciness and innocent scandal”.

Mr Johnson also paid tribute to her campaigning for the “lonely and vulnerable”.

