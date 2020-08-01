Barbara Windsor: husband Scott Mitchell can't stop crying as she moves into care home

Scott Mitchell, the husband of Barbara Windsor, has opened up about his emotional struggle following her move into a care home.

The 82-year-old EastEnders and Carry On actress has battled with Alzheimer's for six years.

However, it was revealed earlier today (Saturday, August 1) that she has been placed into a specialist care facility.

Speaking about the heartbreaking decision following advice from her neurologist, Scott said he can’t stop crying.

Barbara Windsor fought dementia for six years and her husband Scott Mitchell has cared for her before care home move (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

He told The Sun he has been trying to keep busy but is prone to teary moments.

Scott continued: "It’s always been my biggest fear. That one day I would have to take her somewhere and she’d be thinking, 'Why would he do this to me?'

I don’t regret the decision.

"That fear has become a reality. It’s something I never wanted."

Scott - who has been married to the star for 20 years - added he knew a move into a residential care home was right for Barbara.

EastEnders icon Barbara played Peggy in the soap (Credit: EastEnders YouTube)

However, he is still troubled by that her condition means she is unable to recognise it herself.

The 57-year-old also expressed his worries that she might 'blame' him for 'letting her down'.

Scott admitted Barbara has become cross with him during visits and might expect to return to their home.

"But that’s the illness and, however painful it is for me to accept it, I don’t regret the decision," he continued.

Barbara Windsor's dementia has worsened

It was also revealed that Barbara’s confusion became worse during lockdown.

Her former co-star Ross Kemp revealed in June that Scott was having to look into alternative care options.

He said during an appearance on The One Show: "Well, we did a documentary about Alzheimer's and she was really the spur behind making that film.

"Sadly during lockdown she had gotten a lot worse and Scott, her husband, is thinking about finding alternative care for her because that is basically what happens with that disease.

"It is the biggest killer in the UK and sadly there is no cure."

Barbara was reportedly required to self-isolate for a fortnight when she first moved into the London facility.

She has also been assisted by a full-time carer as she settles into the unfamiliar environment.

