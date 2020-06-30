Ross Kemp reveals devastating lockdown update on friend Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer's

Dame Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer's is getting worse in lockdown, Ross Kemp has revealed.

The EastEnders legend's health condition has got so much worse during the lockdown period that her husband Scott is looking at alternative care options.

Ross Kemp gave an update on friend Barbara Windsor and her Alzheimer's struggle (Credit: BBC)

Ross Kemp told The One Show: "Well, we did a documentary about Alzheimer's and she was really the spur behind making that film.

"Sadly during lockdown she had gotten a lot worse and Scott, her husband, is thinking about finding alternative care for her because that is basically what happens with that disease.

Biggest killer

"It is the biggest killer in the UK and sadly there is no cure."

Ross recently fronted his own show about dementia, Ross Kemp: Living with Dementia, with Barbara and Scott's story taking focus in the show, and the actor and presenter believes they decided to take part in the programme as they didn't want to "hide" their experiences and wanted to help others.

He added of their decision to take part: "I think they decided once she got diagnosed they were not going to hide from it.

"They were going to make it as public as possible to create as much awareness as possible.

Ross spoke to Scott for his ITV series earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

"For a lot of people when they get that diagnosis they don't know what to do and I think someone like Dame Barbara talking about it has lifted again a lot of the stigma."

Care home

Scott previously revealed that Barbara will "most likely" need to move into a care home soon as her condition continues to deteriorate.

He says he received a stark warning from Barbara's healthcare specialist Scott explained: "It's the thing I’ve always feared.

"He's basically telling me I need to prepare myself that at some point it may not be sustainable to give her the kind of care she needs at the house.

"I've had some fairly dark moments since he said that because there’s a part of me that knows that most likely is the truth and that’s what needs to happen."

