Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83 and the EastEnders star’s husband has paid a heartbreaking tribute.

The legendary actress died at 8.35pm on Thursday at a London care home after battling Alzheimer’s.

Babs’ partner Scott Mitchell said he’s “immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness”.

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband heartbreaking statement

Scott said: “Myself, her family and friends will remember Barbara with love, a smile and affection for the many years of her love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives and the entertainment she gave to so many thousands of others during her career.

“Barbara’s final weeks were typical of how she lived her life. Full of humour, drama and a fighting spirit until the end.

“It was not the ending that Barbara or anyone else living with this very cruel disease deserve.”

Scott calls Dame Barbara Windsor his “wife, best friend and soulmate”

He added: “I will always be immensely proud of Barbara’s courage, dignity and generosity dealing with her own illness and still trying to help others by raising awareness for as long as she could.

“May you rest in peace now my precious Bar. I’ve lost my wife, my best friend and soulmate and my heart or life will never feel the same without you.”

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

However, Barbara and Scott only went public with her illness in 2018, much to the sadness of many of her former co-stars and friends.

Her husband Scott revealed that Barbara had moved into a care home this summer.

He said that her condition had worsened during lockdown.

Scott told The Sun: “It feels like a bereavement.

“It’s always been my biggest fear, that one day I would have to take her somewhere and she’d be thinking, ‘Why would he do this to me?’

“That fear has become a reality. It’s something I never wanted.”

