Anthony Quinlan has revealed he is dating fellow soap star Nikki Sanderson.

The former Emmerdale actor has opened up about their romance for the first time since speculation hit that they were together.

The couple both starred on Hollyoaks – although missed being on the soap at the same time by a matter of months.

Anthony played Pete Barton in Emmerdale for six years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Who is in the Emmerdale cast this year? Find out here!

Anthony Quinlan dating Nikki Sanderson

The Pete Barton actor revealed to The Sun: “I’ve always fancied her. She’s mega hot, right?”

Talking about how they met, he said they have been friends for years.

He added: “There were rumours we met at the gym, which we had a bit of a laugh about.

“I slid into the DMs and that was it. I was lucky enough to get a date and the rest is history.”

He then continued to say Nikki is really supportive and as an actress gets what it’s like being in this industry.

“All I can say is I’m really, really happy and she’s a very special girl. She’s lovely.”

Nikki and Anthony have been friends for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Relationship with Dianne Buswell

Prior to his relationship with Nikki, Anthony dated Strictly pro Dianne Buswell.

The pair were together for 10 months but split in 2018 amid reports she had grown close to then-dance partner Joe Sugg. The couple went public with their romance months later.

However at the time, Anthony insisted the split was down the distance between them and their conflicting schedules.

Anthony also dated Michelle Keegan between 2006 and 2008, but the pair had an amicable split.

Meanwhile, Nikki, who plays Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks was in a long-term relationship with Greg Whitehurst.

The couple split during lockdown after five years together.

Pete Barton’s exit from Emmerdale made no sense (Credit: ITV)

What is Anthony Quinlan doing now?

Anthony left Emmerdale in February 2020 after six years.

On-screen his character Pete felt the memories of his dead family (his mum, dad and brother had all died) were too much for him to stay in the village.

Since leaving Anthony has gone on to set up his own company BoxedOff. It provides plant-based supplements and nutrition to help people with their fitness goals.

Although he insisted to The Sun he is “definitely not finished with acting”.

Leave us a Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!