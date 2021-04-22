Joe Sugg appears on This is My House tonight (Thursday April 22 2021) as a celebrity guesser, but is he still with girlfriend Dianne Buswell?

What does he do now? And how old is he?

Here’s everything you need to know about Joe Sugg.

Joe joins the regular panel on This is My House (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Joe Sugg and why is he famous?

First of all, Joe made his name as a YouTuber, posting videos of pranks, impressions and challenges.

ThatcherJoe, started in August 2012, currently has more than seven million subscribers.

Joe named the channel after his ‘other’ job as an apprentice roof thatcher.

He became the first ‘social media star’ to appear on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, and was partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

He reached the final on the 16th series of the dance show, which made him familiar to a wider audience.

Joe now posts videos of his day to day life, including moving house and behind the scenes of his acting debut.

In 2019, he portrayed Ogie Anhorn in the West End production of Waitress.

He’s also taken part on Celebrity Bake Off (yes, he passed out at the sight of his own blood) and Would I Lie to You?

In January 2020, Joe released his debut single, Say It Now.

How old is he and where is he from?

Joseph Graham Sugg was born on September 08 1991 in Lacock, Wiltshire.

He is currently 29 years old.

Joe Sugg plays Sam in The Syndicate, but is he still with Dianne Buswell? (Credit: BBC One)

Are Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell still together?

Joe Sugg and professional dancer Dianne Buswell are still very much together.

The couple fell in love after being paired together on Strictly in 2018.

They’ve been together ever since and often share loved-up snaps on Instagram.

They confirmed that they were living together in August 2019.

Joe and Australian Dianne, 31, recently bought a house together and Joe documented the move on his vlog.

In March 2019, Joe and Dianne started a cooking channel called ‘In the Pan’ together.

Is Dianne Buswell’s boyfriend Joe related to Zoe Sugg?

Yep, Joe is the younger brother of fellow YouTuber Zoe Sugg.

Zoe is also a blogger and internet personality, known on YouTube as Zoella.

Last month, Zoe announced she was pregnant with her first child – which means Joe will become an uncle around September 2021.

Congrats!

What does Dianne Buswell’s boyfriend Joe Sugg do now?

As well as being a successful YouTuber, with its own clothing franchise, Joe has recently moved into singing and acting.

He proved his worth as Ogie Anhorn in the West End production of Waitress, and released his debut single in 2020.

It was announced in late 2020 that Joe Sugg would appear in the fourth season of the BBC One drama, The Syndicate.

The series, currently airing on Tuesdays on BBC One, stars Joe as Sam – and his TV acting debut has been well received.

Consequently, he’s expected to concentrate more on acting in the future.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell taking part in the Strictly Christmas Special 2019 (Credit: BBC One)

What is Joe’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth predict Joe’s fortune to be in the region of £6million as of 2020.

His successful YouTube channel is his primary source of income, as he earns money through advertising revenue.

But he is also paid for some of his guest appearances, cameo work and acting.

Joe Sugg appears on This is My House on Thursday April 22 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

