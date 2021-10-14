Brassic star Michelle Keegan has revealed her daily diet – and what she eats might come as a bit of a shock.

The actress and husband Mark Wright are well known for being enthusiastic gym bunnies.

Which is just as well considering what Michelle has revealed she eats.

What did Brassic star Michelle Keegan say about her diet?

Michelle told Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s Off Menu podcast: “I am a massive, massive foodie. Food for me is life.

“From the moment I wake up to the time I go to bed, I’m thinking about my food. The first thought for me when I wake up? Cup of tea. Biscuits!”

She says her diet habits are because of where she’s from.

Michelle said: “For us northerners, it’s tea and biscuits in the morning – you have like a Rich Tea or a custard cream.”

And it’s not just sweet treats Michelle loves.

She’s also thrown to diet book out of the window when it comes to savoury snacks too.

“It’s fantastic. It wakes my tastebuds up. Then I go for the savoury option. Always start with the sweet, then we go to the savoury.”

Michelle added: “I’m quite bad at snacking quite late at night, so I am actually quite full from the night before, if I’m being honest.

“A lot of the time that’s something quite salty like crisps or a piece of ham with toast.”

Actress Michelle said she also loves chip-shop chips, curry sauce and mayonnaise.

Earlier this year she told Women’s Health magazine’s going for goal podcast: ‘”f I want a cheeseboard one night, I’ll have it, without feeling guilty.”

How does Michelle Keegan keep in shape?

Michelle puts a lot of time into keeping fit, which isn’t surprising since former TOWIE star Mark is a fitness fan with his own app called TrainWright.

She says she spends 45 minutes doing a HITT workout, and is known for her toned abs.

Michelle also weight trains and does resistance training.

She also shared with her 4.8 million Instagram followers how she got into cycling, before confessing it was a hobby which lasted just three weeks.

Michelle, 34, says she has a healthier attitude to working out compared to three years ago.

“I would be in the gym for two hours because I was like oh I’ve really been bad this week, so I need to go in the gym, I need to work it off,” she admitted.

What’s Michelle working on at the moment?

Michelle left Our Girl because she felt her character Georgie’s storyline was complete.

But thankfully she’s back on our screens in a new series of Brassic, in which she plays single mum Erin.

The comedy is in its third series with Joe Gilgun returning as Vinnie.

Fans will pick off where season two finished, with remember Vinnie being is released from prison.

You can watch Michelle Keegan in Brassic tonight (October 14) on Sky Max, tonight at 10pm, and it’s also available on Now TV.

