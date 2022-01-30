5 Coronation Street plots that should be revisited and given a proper conclusion

Coronation Street has packed a lot of plots into its 61 years on screens.

There have been births, deaths, serial killers aplenty – but also some storylines that seem to just disappear.

Here are five plots that bosses need to revisit asap.

Craig’s OCD disappeared quickly in Coronation Street – and it should return (Credit: ITV)

Craig’s OCD

For all the random storylines Corrie has thrown at us, Craig Tinker’s OCD was up there.

One minute he was a relatively stable teenager – and the next he’s running around his kitchen twiddling things 53 times.

It came on so soon – and went almost as quickly.

Now it’s as if it never happened but that doesn’t make sense and the soap should revisit what they started.

And do it properly this time.

Faye barely ever mentions her daughter Miley in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Faye’s daughter

When giving up a child it’s usually a struggle in many ways.

While in the majority of cases it is a painfully thought-out decision – in Faye’s case it was more of a consent to kidnapping.

Her daughter Miley now lives in Canada with her father and his family – not that Faye ever shows the slightest bit of interest.

With all missing soap children the time has now come for her to be shipped back to the cobbles for a family reunion after an overseas tragedy.

Abi is probably pregnant with Imran’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Imran and Abi’s one-night stand

When these two romped the night away to try and cope with the verdict in Seb’s murder trial – you’d have thought it would spark major storylines.

Instead it’s barely been mentioned.

Some hushed whisperings and now a pregnancy test does not a storyline make.

Time is ticking on and we have yet to have an emotional reveal – nor a pre-natal paternity test.

Instead we’re apparently going to have to wait to see whether the baby is born with a moustache (then it’s Kevin’s) or a smart mouth (then it’s Imran’s).

Callum Logan’s murder

A villain through and through, Callum deserved to end up crammed into the drains under Gail Platt’s bed.

And while viewers know that Sarah Platt killed him while trying to save Kylie from him after she saved her from being raped by him, few other people do.

It’s one of the biggest secrets on the cobbles – and it needs to come out.

Especially before Max and Lily start to realise all is not right with the claims their mum killed their dad.

Gary Windass murdered Rick Neelan in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Rick Neelan’s murder

Usually in soaps, especially Corrie, killers get caught.

It is demanded by the soap gods – there is no escape, they get caught.

Unless of course they are Gary Windass – and then they get rewarded with a beautiful wife and a burgeoning business.

He’s even taken in Rick’s daughter Kelly. But heaven forbid he deal with the crime he’s actually committed.

Will there ever be justice for Rick? As evil as he was – even cruel loan sharks deserve some sort of peace.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

