Coronation Street character Abi told Imran she thinks she’s pregnant in tonight’s episode (Friday, December 31).

Earlier this year, Imran slept with someone on the night Corey Brent was found not guilty for Seb’s murder.

It was later revealed Imran slept with Abi, who is married to Kevin Webster.

Abi slept with Imran (Credit: ITV)

Toyah found out Imran cheated on her, but has no idea it was Abi he slept with.

In tonight’s episode, Abi and Kelly had a chat and called a truce, but Kelly noticed Abi didn’t look so good.

Later Abi went to see Imran and told him she thinks she’s pregnant.

Coronation Street: Is Abi pregnant? What’s next for her and Imran?

It has not been confirmed if Abi is pregnant or not, but Abi comes up with a plan.

At No.13 Abi is wondering Abi wonders what she will do if she is pregnant.

Abi meets Imran and plans to do a pregnancy test (Credit: ITV)

When Toyah questions where Imran disappeared to the night before and Imran lies that he was watching the fireworks.

Abi meets up with Imran in Victoria Garden and tells him she plans to do a pregnancy test. If its positive, Kevin deserves the truth.

But neither of them spot Kevin approaching. what has he heard?

Abi lies to Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Abi lies convincingly to Kevin and makes out she and Imran were rowing over Kelly.

Abi calls at the builder’s yard flat. As Toyah buzzes her up, Imran’s heart is in his mouth.

Will Abi tell Toyah the truth?

