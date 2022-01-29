4 Emmerdale couples that need to happen – sparks would fly

Emmerdale is known for throwing the most unlikely of couples together – usually with devastating results.

The village is crammed with people looking for love and only having a very small pool of people to find it with.

But there are some who should look a little closer to home than they have been doing.

Here are four couples that Emmerdale need to make happen.

Emmerdale fans were sure Rhona and Moira would have a later in life lesbian awakening (Credit: ITV)

Moira and Rhona

When Moira and Rhona first went into business together they were both sort of single.

Rhona, fresh from the murder of her love Graham, and Moira fresh from cheating on her husband with his long-lost and vengeful son.

And fans were convinced that it meant they were about to get together.

There was even some sunset shots of the pair in a field looking very romantic – and quiet later in life lesbian.

It may not have happened – yet – but it definitely needs to.

Emmerdale Ethan and Mackenzie would make a lovely couple (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie and Ethan

Before there was Charity Mackenzie spent his days in the village flirting with Aaron Dingle.

Now Aaron’s gone it’s time for Mackenzie to embrace his sexual freedom and find the last remaining gay in the village.

The conman and the lawyer would make an intriguing couple.

Mandy and Jimmy

They were teased last year as being close – but it never really went anywhere.

A brief kiss and a bit of flirtation and Jimmy ran back to Nicola.

But it just showed that Lisa Riley has chemistry with everyone – and we need to see more.

It would be good to see Jimmy with someone else for a while – especially someone as fun and carefree as Mandy.

Harriet and Charles have so much in common (Credit: ITV)

Harriet and Charles

With Harriet now retired from the church there is one thing certain – the vestry cleaners will have a much easier time of it.

She gave new meaning to the concept of welcoming all comers into church.

If she wasn’t romping with Cain under a big cross, then she was sullying the holy water with Will Taylor.

And if neither of them were busy she had Malone for the odd behind the curtains performance.

Now free and single, who better to pass the baton on to – so to speak – than vicar Charles?

They’d make a lovely couple, let’s face it.

