‘Peacemaker’ Zara Tindall provided ’supportive presence’ as Prince Harry was welcomed back into royal family

Zara Tindall has reportedly been acting as ‘peacemaker’ as Prince Harry was welcomed back into the royal family ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

The 41-year-old is said to have been helping William and Harry and offering support.

The cousins stood together at the royal vigil. It saw all eight royal grandchildren stand in solemn tribute for their late grandmother.

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips act as ‘supportive presence’ for Prince Harry

As the royal family stood sombre in a royal vigil, a body language expert has revealed the hidden meaning behind many signals from the royals.

Body language expert Judi James explained that ‘peacemaker’ cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips provided “a supportive presence” to Harry and William.

She told the Daily Mail that the pair, who are the children of the Princess Royal, were a huge support to William and Harry during the vigil.

James explained: “With Zara using a very determined and confident walk, although she did falter at the very last moment, either dropping something or losing a shoe at the top of the steps and halting the line while she bent to retrieve it.

“Both Zara and Peter’s faces showed a certain amount of muscle tension with a look of determination in the set of their jaws.”

The vigil is just one of the moments that has seen brothers Prince William and Prince Harry back together.

The sad passing of the Queen has brought hope for many that brothers Harry and William may reconcile.

Zara praised for ‘relatable behaviour’ at royal vigil

At the royal vigil, Zara stood alongside her cousins and family.

The world watched as the eight royal grandchildren – William, Harry, Zara, Peter, Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise and James – stood together.

However, it was Zara who caught viewers’ attention. As the grandchildren exited the vigil, Zara appeared to lose her shoe on the stairs.

The stumble was praised as a “relatable” moment that broke up the otherwise sombre and sad occasion.

One viewer tweeted: “So relatable. Real people going through a horrible experience and showing us how amazing our royal family is.”

Another echoed their thoughts, adding: “Can we stop for a moment and appreciate the totally relatable moment Zara had on the exit, when she lost her shoe going up the stairs.”

This was the first vigil of its kind in royal history. It came after the grandchildren asked to pay tribute in the same way as their parents.

However, Prince Harry was reportedly left upset ahead of the vigil.

Reports suggest he was left “embarrassed” when the Queen’s ER initials were removed from his uniform.

It came after King Charles decreed that Harry could wear his military uniform for the vigil.

