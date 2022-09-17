Zara Tindall ‘ticks off husband Mike Tindall for breaking silence’ during Queen’s procession

Zara Tindall ‘told off’ her husband Mike Tindall during the Queen‘s procession earlier this week, according to reports.

The Queen’s eldest granddaughter reportedly reacted as the late monarch’s coffin was transported to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

That’s because, according to one correspondent, former rugby player Mike ‘broke the silence’ during the September 14 event.

Zara Tindall ‘tells off’ husband Mike

A tabloid journalist apparently observed Princess Anne’s daughter Zara ‘shoot a look’ at Mike.

Zara and Mike were not among the royals who walked behind the Queen’s coffin from the Palace.

However, they were assembled alongside other family members at Westminster Hall, where it has been lying-in-state.

The Mirror reports ex England player Mike, 43, ‘broke the silence’ during a solemn moment.

‘Zara shot him a look’

Mail on Sunday journalist Kate Mansey is quoted as reporting Mike cleared his throat as those in attendance listened the procession approaching.

She said: “As the procession got closer, obviously we couldn’t see it in the hall, but we could hear the bells tolling and the drums getting closer and closer and inside the hall was complete silence.”

“There was a moment of levity when Mike Tindall cleared his throat and Zara, kind of, shot him a look.

“It was very intimate actually.”

She added “the silence is profound”.

Speaking of the moment the coffin arrived, she went on to say: “It was one of those real moments of history that, as a journalist you think, oh my goodness, I am incredibly privileged to have witnessed, right.”

Zara joins the Queen’s other grandchildren for vigil

Two of their three children – daughters Lena and Mia – also attended the service on Wednesday.

Both Zara and Mike, who married in 2011, are expected to attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

It will be held at Westminster Abbey and starts at 11am.

And this evening Zara will join her cousins for a special vigil involving all eight of the Queen’s grandchildren.

She and her brother Peter Phillips will flank Prince William at the head of the Queen’s coffin.

However, spouses of the Queen’s grandchildren – including Mike – will not attend.

Meanwhile, King Charles was joined by his siblings last night for a second Vigil of the Princes, following one in Edinburgh earlier this week.

Monday’s vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral was the first time a Vigil of the Princes included a female member of the royal family.

