Prince Harry ‘devastated’ to have Queen’s ER initials stripped from military uniform

Prince Harry is reported to be ‘devastated’ after an amend was made to his uniform ahead of his vigil at the Queen‘s coffin.

The non-working royal joined his sibling and cousins to stand vigil around the coffin in Westminster in a touching tribute.

However, it’s thought Prince Harry was concealing upset and embarrassment after his uniform was amended.

Prince Harry was devastated to find a major change after finally being allowed to wear his military uniform (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry ’embarrassed’ and ‘devastated’ at uniform amends

Initially Prince Harry wasn’t thought to be wearing military dress, due to his non-working royal status. However, after permission was granted by King Charles he donned his military uniform and medals.

The 38-year-old previously served two tours in Afghanistan but after leaving the royal family in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, he was no longer seen as a working royal or member of the military.

As a result, he was not expected to wear military dress as standard.

The Duke of Sussex was a Personal Aide de Camp of the Queen. As a result, had previously worn the cypher ‘ER’ representing the Queen. However, it was among the posts he resigned when he stepped down from royal duties and moved to California.

For the vigil, he was granted permission to wear his livery once again but with one change – the Queen’s ER initials were removed from his shoulder.

Prince Harry and Prince William alongside the other grandchildren ahead of their vigil (Credit: YouTube)

It’s reported that the change left Prince Harry ‘devastated’. In fact, he is thought to have wanted to have considered wearing a morning suit instead to avoid the embarrassment.

To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.

A friend claimed to The Sunday Times: “He is heartbroken. To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

The initials were not removed from his brother Prince William’s uniform, or his uncle Prince Andrew’s uniform whilst they stood vigil.

Harry’s upset is thought to stem from Prince Andrew being allowed to keep his ER initials, despite also not being a working royal.

Prince Andrew retained initials on his vice-admiral’s uniform despite not being a working royal (Credit: SplashNews)

Hope for reconciliation between Harry and William

The sad passing of the Queen has brought hope for many that brothers Harry and William may reconcile. The pair have had a strained relationship recently.

The brothers were pictured together greeting the public outside Windsor Castle. However, it wasn’t clear if the pair had made up or not.

However, a source close to Harry reported that the former royal has said being back in his brother’s company again had at times been ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘difficult’ this week.

Additionally, a reconciliation is thought to still be out of reach with Harry’s possible memoir and the Sussexes Netflix documentary casting a cloud over the brother’s relationship.

Reports from sources close to Prince William claimed that whilst the Prince of Wales understands the interest in the relationship with his brother, he is ‘solely focused’ on honouring the Queen.

The brothers will take part in the Queen’s state funeral on Monday September 19.

The funeral is expected to be watched by two million people lining the streets of London.

