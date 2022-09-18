After the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II mounted a vigil last night, royal fans took to Twitter to praise William, Harry, Zara, Peter, Beatrice, Eugenie, Louise and James.

Zara Tindall – the Queen’s eldest granddaughter – joined her cousins for a touching tribute to the Queen, as all eight grandchildren stood vigil around Her Majesty’s coffin.

Whilst the world watched the silent and moving vigil, it was a stumble at the end by Zara that caught viewers’ eyes.

In fact, some said the “relatable” moment broke the sadness for those watching at home, who had been “sobbing” up until that point.

The eight royal grandchildren stood vigil around the late Queen’s coffin (Credit: YouTube)

Zara Tindall appears to lose shoe during Vigil of Grandchildren for the Queen

As the eight royal grandchildren left their vigil, all eyes were on Zara as she ‘stumbled’ in full view.

Zara, 41, joined brother Peter Philips alongside cousins Prince Harry, Prince William, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn at the vigil.

The eight royal grandchildren stood solemnly around the Queen’s coffin. However, it was a brief moment after that viewers spotted Zara appear to stumble on the steps as she left.

Did Zara Tindall just lose a shoe?

Sharp-eyed viewers were quick to jump on Twitter to question Zara’s behaviour.

One viewer tweeted: “Regarding the heels, did anyone else notice Zara Tindall losing a shoe on the way out as they went up the stairs? At least I think that’s what happened.”

Another added: “Did Zara Tindall just lose a shoe?”

However, some found the moment touching and lighthearted in an otherwise serious and sombre event.

One viewer tweeted: “Did #ZaraTindall lose her shoe on the stairs on the way out? She laughed which I thought was a really nice real moment.”

“Did Zara lose a shoe as she went up the stairs? Glad it’s not just me,” they said of the relatable royal.

“So relatable, real people going through a horrible experience and showing us how amazing our royal family is,” said another.

“Can we stop for a moment and appreciate the totally relatable moment Zara had on the exit, when she lost her shoe going up the stairs,” said another.

Zara stumbles at the end of the grandchildren vigil (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers touched by ‘moving’ tribute from royal grandchildren

In a moving and sombre tribute to the Queen, all eight royal grandchildren stood in silent vigil around her coffin.

Mourners paid their respects as the royal figures stood with their heads bowed. Standing at the head and foot of the coffin, Prince Harry and Prince William donned their military uniforms for the occasion.

Prince Harry was granted special permission to wear his, despite no longer being a working royal. As a result, permission had to be granted by his father King Charles to don the military dress.

Around the coffin, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie stood alongside Peter Phillips and sister Zara Tindall.

Also stood were two of the younger grandchildren Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14.

This was the first vigil of its kind in royal history, after the grandchildren asked to pay tribute in the same way as their parents.

