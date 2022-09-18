Prince William DID see Harry on his birthday with Harry feeling ‘twinge of regret’ about ‘what could have been’

Prince William and Prince Harry did see each other on the Duke of Sussex‘s birthday last Thursday (September 15) it has been claimed – but reports allege the brothers are yet to ‘make up’.

The sons of King Charles have been beset with headlines claiming a rift exists between them for years.

And now, one day before the funeral of their grandmother the Queen, speculation continues that there is a distance between the princes.

One report claims they are ‘showing solidarity’ during their appearances together. But a source close to the siblings apparently doesn’t sense that their relationship will be “mended”.

William and Harry performed a vigil with the Queen’s other grandchildren, their cousins, yesterday evening (Credit: YouTube)

William and Harry ‘relationship’ claims

According to reports, the decision for William and Harry not to travel in the same car following Saturday’s (September 17) vigil indicates they are still not close.

William left Westminster Hall in the same car as their cousin Peter Phillips, while Harry travelled with Peter’s sister Zara Tindall.

And a Sunday Times article also suggests a birthday interaction proved another alleged awkward moment between William and Harry.

The report claims they bumped into another on the day Harry turned 38 – but only spoke through a car window.

The account details Harry was in a car with wife Meghan Markle, driving around the Windsor estate, when encountering the Prince of Wales.

According to the broadsheet, William was returning from the school run with his three children.

The Sunday Times claims both men stopped, and apparently reversed back towards each other. But they stayed in their cars, choosing to wind down their windows and chat for a while.

William and Harry went on a Windsor walkabout with their wives following the announcement of the Queen’s passing (Credit: YouTube)

‘Awkward moments’

An unnamed friend is quoted as saying: “The joint appearances take effort. There was an understanding that ‘we need to show solidarity’, not just ‘we need to do this because it’s our duty’. But I don’t think it goes much beyond that.

I definitely don’t get the sense of any deeper meaningful rapprochement.

“There have been some awkward moments this week. I definitely don’t get the sense of any deeper meaningful rapprochement. Or a sense that this is it: things will be mended,” they claimed.

Additionally, Harry’s forthcoming memoirs, expected to be published in November, are said to be a source of tension.

Another source apparently told the news outlet there are concerns that claims in Harry’s book could prove “very damaging”.

William apparently bumped into his brother after picking the kids up (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Furthermore, another anonymous insider claimed to the newspaper that Harry’s exchanges with William made him feel a “twinge” of regret “about what could have been”.

Harry is also said to feel matters “didn’t have to be this ugly” between them.

ED! has approached representatives for the Waleses and the Sussexes for comment.

