In latest royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly took their three children to the Isles of Scilly on a family break.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opted for the Cornish coast location as their staycation for the second year running.

The pair were joined by their children George, eight, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three.

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent time with their children in Cornwall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy Isles of Scilly break

According to Hello! magazine, the Cambridges enjoyed a holiday on the Isles of Scilly.

The family-of-five previously visited the location last year.

At the time, William and Kate were spotted cycling around Tresco Island.

Like thousands of families across Britain, the pair have put their abroad holiday on hold amid the pandemic.

This means the couple are able to work without the risk of quarantining.

Meanwhile, William and Kate have been busier than ever in recent weeks, including son Prince George’s eighth birthday.

William and Kate previously visited the seaside location in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The young royal celebrated turning eight late last month.

George, who is third in line to the throne, was born on July 22, 2013.

Marking the occasion on Instagram, William and Kate shared a sweet shot of little George to their Instagram profile.

It showed George wearing a navy and orange t-shirt and sitting on a Land Rover, the car associated with his great-grandfather Prince Philip.

Alongside the snap, it read: “Turning eight(!) tomorrow. [Photo] by The Duchess.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many claiming he looked just like his dad.

What’s the latest royal news?

However, George isn’t the only family member to celebrate a birthday.

Meghan Markle will turn 40 tomorrow (August 4), reportedly with a “low-key” party at home organised by Oprah Winfrey’s party planner.

And it appears the mum-of-two will receive a similar birthday tribute on the day.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed: “I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.

“I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don’t want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out.”

