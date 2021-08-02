Kate Middleton is set to take over one of the roles previously held by Prince Harry, according to new reports.

Harry, 36, was stripped of his royal titles and patronages when he quit his royal duties to move to the US with wife Meghan Markle.

Now it is being reported that at least one of Harry’s patronages will be taken over by Kate Middleton.

The lovely Kate Middleton could be taking on patron roles previously held by Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry: Duchess to take over rugby patronages?

The Duchess of Cambridge is thought to be taking over two of Harry’s rugby patronages, for the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL), according to The Sun.

A patron is an influential person who serves as public supporter of an organisation or cause.

Kate is a keen sports fan and already serves as patron for the Lawn Tennis Association.

A royal insider commented: “Kate would be the perfect choice.”

Reps for the duchess, Kensington Palace and the Rugby Football Union declined to comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stripped of their royal duties after stepping back from the Monarchy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Prince Harry working on currently?

Harry is working on what he calls a “wholly truthful” memoir. The book is currently due to be released in October 2022.

Harry said the book will share what he’s “learned over the course of my life so far” in a statement.

The statement said of the book: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far. And excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Prince Harry is currently working on a ‘wholly truthful’ memoir (Credit: SplashNews)

His camp has denied this book is part of a previously rumoured four-book deal. They claim this is the only book planned by the Duke of Sussex for now.

However, members of the royal family and friends are reportedly concerned about the publication of the book.

An anonymous friend told the Mail on Sunday: “It feels very hypocritical given Harry chucked people out of his friendship group for talking to the press.”

