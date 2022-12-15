William and Kate break silence following fresh Harry and Meghan documentary claims

William and Kate have broken their silence following fresh claims from Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary.

The second volume of the Sussexes’ documentary dropped today – and it’s full of bombshells, including a couple about the future King.

William and Kate claims in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix doc

William and Kate have been targeted a few times in Harry and Meghan’s new documentary.

During the first three episodes, which were released last week, Meghan seemed to imply that Kate and William were formal behind closed doors.

Meghan, meanwhile, claimed that she is a “hugger”, something she claims can be “jarring” for Brits.

In the final three episodes, Prince Harry made some bombshell claims about his brother, as well as his father, King Charles.

In episode five, recounting a crisis meeting amid Megxit chaos, Harry claimed that William had screamed at him.

“It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that were just simply untrue,” he said.

He later claimed that the palace “lied” to protect his brother when it was reported that he’d “bullied” the Sussexes out of the Royal Family.

William and Kate break their silence

Those expecting William and Kate to respond to Harry and Meghan‘s claims will be seriously disappointed.

Rather than address Harry and Meghan’s claims, the royal couple instead took to Instagram to promote their carol service, Together at Christmas.

The carol service, which airs on ITV on Christmas Eve, is being recorded at Westminster Abbey today (Thursday, December 15).

Last night, the Wales’ uploaded a short video of Kate decorating a Christmas tree to their story. “Final touches before the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow,” they captioned the clip.

Earlier today, they uploaded a collage consisting of four photos to their story.

One photo was a shot of Westminster Abbey, whilst another was of a Christmas tree inside the church.

The other two photos show a little Paddington Bear decoration hanging from the Christmas tree.

“Getting ready to welcome our guests, celebrating those who have gone above and beyond in their communities and paying tribute to Her Late Majesty the Queen,” they wrote.

Cambridge’s release Christmas card

In other, Cambridge-related news, the family released a sweet Christmas card for 2022.

The Christmas card in question features all five of the Cambridge’s in a sweet family shot.

The card shows William and Kate walking with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in Norfolk.

The image was snapped by the photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year, it has been revealed.

Posting the snap to Instagram, William and Kate wrote: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!”

The post, which has since picked up over two-million likes, has had thousands of comments from fans.

“Her late Majesty’s crowning achievement: Her beautiful family. The future looks bright,” one William and Kate fan commented.

“What a beautiful family!” another wrote.

