Meghan Markle’s ‘embarrassment and shame’ over William and Kate moment in Netflix doc revealed

Meghan Markle revealed a moment in her Netflix documentary about meeting Prince William and Kate for the first time.

Harry and Meghan’s new tell-all Netflix show aired its first three episodes today and has sent the internet wild.

During one episode, Meghan opened up about the Royal Family and discussed the moment she first met the now Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meghan recalled the moment she met Kate for the first time (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show with Harry

During episode two of the series, Meghan shared details on her first meeting with Kate in which she was “barefoot” and wearing ripped jeans.

She recalled that the couple “came over for dinner”, adding: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

She continued: “There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now’, but that formality carries over on both sides.

Meghan said she didn’t realise the “formality on the outside carried through on the inside” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And that was surprising to me.”

Now, body language expert Darren Stanton has shared his thoughts on Meghan’s comments.

He said that during the moment, Meghan showed signs of “shame” and “embarrassment”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said: “Meghan is extremely kinaesthetic, which means that she is a very tactile person who likes to touch.

“However, this is clearly not the case with a lot of people in life. When she was speaking about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time, she obviously felt it was appropriate to hug.

Meghan showed signs of “shame” while recalling the story, according to an expert (Credit: Netflix)

William and Kate moment with Meghan

“It was clear from William and Kate’s response that they still had to get to know her a little before that could happen.

I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.

“From previous analysis that I have done on Prince William and Kate, they also come across as kinaesthetic people, but they can be guarded before deciding they want to get close and open up to someone, like most people.”

Darren went on to describe Meghan’s facial gestures as she told the story.

He explained: “As Meghan was talking about the moment, I noticed her eyebrows came up and her face dropped. This was a combination of the emotions of feeling embarrassed and shame.

Read more: Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Bombshell moments from first episodes of documentary

“When she was repeating the memory about the meeting, her unconscious mind was fighting off the same feelings that she had back then.”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 will air Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

What do you think of Meghan’s comments? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.