Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary dropped its final episodes on the streaming platform today (Thursday, December 15), and they’re full of bombshells.

One moment, in particular, has had viewers talking since it was teased in the trailer earlier this week – what did the palace “lie” about to protect Prince William?

All was finally revealed in episode five…

Prince Harry opened up about leaving the Royal Family in his documentary series with Meghan (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan crisis talks discussed in new Netflix documentary

In episode five of Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix documentary, the Duke of Sussex opened up about leaving life as a working royal.

After announcing they would be stepping down as working royals, Harry had meetings with his family.

He claims that during the meeting with the Queen, Charles and William, his brother shouted and screamed at him.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren’t true,” Harry alleged.

“And my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in,” he continued.

He then said that his exit from the Royal Family drove a wedge between himself and William.

“He’s now on the institution side. And part of that I get, I understand, that’s his inheritance,” he said.

A joint statement from the spokespeople of Prince William and Prince Harry: pic.twitter.com/H8hqYCHirK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 13, 2020

‘Bullying’ statement slammed in Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

Back in 2020, following the meeting, claims that William had “bullied” the Sussexes out of the Royal Family were abundant.

A statement was swiftly released from the spokespeople of both William and Harry.

It read: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and harmful.”

However, in the new documentary, Harry claims that he had nothing to do with the statement and it didn’t come from him.

Harry has slammed the statement (Credit: Netflix)

Harry hits back at statement

Speaking in the documentary, Harry denied giving permission for the statement to be released.

It’s also at this point that he makes his claim that the Palace lied for his brother.

“I got in the car after the meeting. I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and in my brother’s name, squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family,” he said.

He then continued, saying: “I couldn’t believe it, no one had asked me. No one had asked my permission to put my name to a statement like that.”

Harry continued, saying: “I rang Meghan and I told her, and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, and yet for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to tell us.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Harry & Meghan episodes 1-6 are now available on Netflix.

