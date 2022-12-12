Prince William may face a “hard week” amid the second release of Harry and Meghan’s explosive Netflix series, according to a royal reporter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show began streaming its first three episodes last Thursday (November 8).

This Thursday (December 15), the final three episodes will stream and it looks like they’re going to be explosive.

Harry and Meghan release second Netflix trailer

In the new trailer that premiered earlier today (December 12), Harry discussed his brother Prince William and made a dig at him being “protected”.

The trailer started with Meghan and Harry talking about their security being pulled.

Meghan said: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Harry then added: “I said, ‘we need to get out of here.'”

Prince Harry makes ‘dig’ at William

Sitting with Meghan, Harry told the camera: “To see this institutional gaslighting…”

Meghan continued: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Seemingly referring to the royal family, Harry added: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. But they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Prince William ‘to find this week hard’ after bombshell trailer

Following Harry’s admission in the teaser trailer, royal correspondent Cameron Walker spoke to GB News about the “bombshell revelations related to the Sussex summits”.

The expert added: “From this trailer, it’s pretty clear this is going to be a lot more incendiary than perhaps the first three episodes were.”

Cameron, speaking to host Mark Longhurst, also alleged that William will find this next week “hard”.

“I think it’s going to be pretty hard for Prince William this week,” the royal expert claimed.

“I mean, clearly this is just a trailer, but that trailer has already released an extra bombshell.”

Royal expert on Prince Harry’s ambiguous quote about William in trailer

Cameron also touched upon the quote where Prince Harry said, “they were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us”.

“The question is, who is ‘they’ in this context about what are they lying about?” the expert mused.

“Many people will perhaps jump to the conclusion that it was the Royal Family. Clearly from the trailer, we don’t get any context on that.

“We can’t really question the fact that Harry and Megan genuinely believe what they feel. But clearly there is an issue here where we’re only getting half the truth. Because we know that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are not going to be responding to this trailer, or at least that’s the official line.”

On whether or not we can expect the palace to respond, Cameron said: “I can imagine if there’s a particularly damaging trailer allegation, then they may well respond.”

ED! contacted reps for Buckingham Palace on the trailer.

