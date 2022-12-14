Prince William and Kate have released their Christmas card for 2022 featuring their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the beautiful image on their social media accounts on Tuesday evening.

The image shows William and Kate walking with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk.

William and Kate have released their family Christmas card image (Credit: Photo by Matt Porteous HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

William and Kate Christmard card for 2022

The photograph was taken by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year, Kensington Palace announced.

In the image, William and Kate sport casual looks with the duchess wowing in skinny jeans.

Meanwhile, George looked sweet in a blue polo shirt and shorts while Charlotte wore a blue, denim playsuit.

Little Louis, four, smiled in a striped shirt and blue shorts.

William and Kate’s Twitter post read: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!”

Royal fans loved the family picture, with many branding it “beautiful”.

Others were distracted by Princess Charlotte, seven, as they compared her to the late Queen when she was a child.

One person commented: “Beautiful photo and family. I always see the late Queen in Princess Charlotte.”

Many royal fans compared Charlotte to the late Queen as a child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another tweeted: “Just my opinion, George is a Spencer, Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth, and Louis is a Middleton.”

A third said: “I see the boys like the Catherine’s side and Charlotte like the Queen.”

Meanwhile, someone else gushed: “Beautiful family photo. Queen Elizabeth will forever live on in Charlotte, who is her absolute image!”

Others just gushed over the image in general and loved seeing the Cambridges smiling together.

One fan said the late Queen will ‘forever live on’ in Charlotte (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One wrote: “Aww what a beautiful picture for your Christmas card! And how the kids have grown. Thank you for making us all smile tonight! Merry Christmas.”

Another added: “Such a gorgeous family, Catherine appears to be shrinking next to the kids.

“I wait anxiously for the Wales’ family Christmas photo every year. I love seeing the children grow and the photos never disappoint.”

Someone else commented: “This picture is just so beautiful and I’m so impressed by the family’s perfect synchronisation with each other.”

Fans gushed over William and Kate’s image with their kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have experts said?

According to royal commentator Jordon-Lee Squibb, the Cambridges’ photo shows William and Kate “more relaxed than ever”.

He said: “The new photo released from the Prince and Princess of Wales shows a family firmly focused on the future.

“It has become routine now for the family to release a new portrait before Christmas, and this year’s image perhaps shows William and Kate more relaxed than ever, surrounded by their three children.”

He added: “It’s been a challenging year for William and Catherine, with the loss of the Queen, criticism for their visit to Jamaica and the ongoing headlines from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest Netflix documentary.

“However, as now the first in line to the throne, the Prince of Wales knows how important it is to keep moving forward.

“We are likely to see more of the family in the next few years as William and Kate continue to establish themselves in their new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

