As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee continues, fans of the monarch have been handed a fresh blow.

The monarch pulled out of the Thanksgiving service that took place earlier today after experiencing “discomfort” during Trooping the Colour yesterday (June 2).

Prince Charles stepped in, attending the event on his mother’s behalf.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also attended in their first official engagement since they stepped down as senior royals.

Now it’s been reported that she is bowing out of another event this weekend.

The Queen attended Trooping the Colour on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Credit: Splash News)

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Fresh blow

The monarch watched the Thanksgiving ceremony at home in Windsor Castle, it was claimed.

And, after the service, it was announced that the Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby tomorrow (June 4).

Read more: Prince George concerns royal fans with behaviour at Trooping the Colour

As any royal fan knows, the monarch loves horses and horse racing.

Due to mobility issues – and reportedly great-granddaughter Lilibet’s birthday – the Queen will not attend the Derby.

And, in a fresh blow for the monarch, she also won’t have a horse to cheer on now after the last of her runners pulled out of the race meeting.

The Queen has been dealt a fresh blow ahead of the Epsom Derby (Credit: Splash News)

Race-loving monarch’s horses pull out of Derby

Earlier this month, her horse Reach for the Moon and two others were removed from the meet.

Then, earlier today, her final runner Just Fine was also pulled out.

The horse had been due to race in the World Pool Norther Dancer Handicap.

However, the monarch will now not be represented at the race meet.

Thanksgiving service pays tribute to her love of racing

At today’s Thanksgiving service, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, who led the service, raised smiles from the assembled members of the royal family.

This came when he likened the monarch’s 70-year reign to a horse race.

Read more: Queen’s cute bond with Prince Louis revealed as lipreader details their balcony conversation

He said: “It is well known that Her Majesty likes horse racing.

Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning in person, but you are still in the saddle.

“I don’t have any great tips for the Derby tomorrow, but since the scriptures describe life as a race set before us, let me observe that her long reign reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom.

“Certainly, less dressage than most people imagine,” he said, as Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Sophie Wessex were seen smiling.

He concluded: “Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning in person, but you are still in the saddle. And we are all glad that there is still more to come.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertianmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.