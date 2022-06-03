The Queen has pulled out of her Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service today (June 3).

Her Majesty was due to attend the service, being held at St Paul’s Cathedral, this morning.

However, the monarch pulled out last night with “great reluctance” after experiencing “some discomfort” during the Trooping the Colour.

And, naturally, Piers Morgan has waded in with some controversial comments.

The Queen – with Prince Charles and Prince Louis yesterday – has pulled out of her Jubilee Thanksgiving service today (Credit: Splash News)

Queen’s Jubilee: Piers under fire

Speaking on his Uncensored show, Piers relayed the news that the Queen will not be attending the Thanksgiving service today.

He then went on to brand the event “ill-fated”.

The newscaster made his comments after stating that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Prince Andrew and the monarch had all pulled out.

BREAKING: The Queen will not be attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral tomorrow. Piers: “It’s turning into a rather ill-fated event.”@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/pMoFKou63R — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 2, 2022

He said: “It’s turning into a rather ill-fated event but it will still be going ahead and it will still have Charles and Camilla, William and Kate and we’re going to have Harry and Meghan and other royals there.

“But it will not have the principle player of Her Majesty the Queen, which is a great shame after the wonderful day that we all saw today, which was a magnificent tribute to this great lady.”

Piers made the comments about the Thanksgiving service being ‘ill-fated’ on his Uncensored show (Credit: YouTube)

‘No need for that comment!’

Fans were quick to rally against Piers’ comments, though.

One said: “She was on the balcony for the fly past that’s what matters. Don’t blame her not attending had enough at her age, just like I would do with my parents at her age time for one of her sons to step in.”

Another added: “Not at all. She’s an old lady of 96 who has served her country for 70 years, she is most likely just tired. If she feels that she needs a rest then she should have one, I personally think she deserves it.”

A third commented: “Why ill fated? Not one bit. Been wonderful so far.”

“No need for that comment. I like you, don’t be disrespectful, so not needed. She’s our treasure and to be proud of,” said another.

“She’s magnificent and if she’s 96 years old she needs to put her health first… what do you mean ‘ill-fated event’?” another asked.

What do you think of Piers' comments?