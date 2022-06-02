The real reason you didn’t see Prince Andrew at the Jubilee celebrations

Prince Andrew has been forced out of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, after he tested positive for Covid.

The Duke of York was not immediately missed by royal watchers as he was never going to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince Andrew missed Friday’s Jubilee festivities (Credit: Splash)

However, cameras managed to catch a glimpse of both Harry and Meghan, neither of whom appeared on the balcony either.

But no behind the scenes sightings at the Trooping of the Colour were reported of the 62-year-old.

Why Prince Andrew was a no-show at Jubilee celebrations today

Now it transpires that he is not in attendance at the festivities at all – as he has coronavirus.

Royal aides confirmed that Andrew had seen the Queen in the past few days but assured that her Majesty had been tested and had not met with her middle son since the diagnosis.

Only working royals appeared on the Palace’s balcony today.

Andrew was stripped of duties and forced to take a back seat in 2019 after Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Meghan and Harry are keeping a low profile at today’s Jubilee celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

To this day he has always denied the accusations.

In February this year he agreed to a £12million settlement to stop the case going to civil trial.

It’s understood that he still regularly sees the monarch behind closed doors. Andrew has often been referenced as the Queen’s favourite child.

The last royal gathering he was seen at was his father Prince Philip’s remembrance service in April.

Further Jubilee celebrations

He was due to attend the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral tomorrow (Friday, June 3). But he will now be absent from this too.

Meghan and Harry are set to attend alongside the wider royal circle.

Prince Charles smiles as he chats to his mother the balcony at her Platinum Jubilee (Credit: BBC)

Earlier today, the Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace looking healthy and happy as she waved to thousands of suspects gathered to help her celebrate her 70-year reign.

She chatted with son Charles as they prepared for the flypast.

