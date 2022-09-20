The funeral of Queen Elizabeth was, of course, attended by Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

And, kids being kids, it’s been alleged that the pair indulged in some sibling bickering during the day.

George and Charlotte behaved impeccably during the sombre funeral service.

However, one interaction between the pair – and Queen Consort Camilla‘s reportedly stern instruction to the Princess of Wales – was caught on camera.

Camilla appeared to instruct Kate to ‘take her’, speaking about Charlotte (Credit: YouTube)

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth: Siblings bicker

The incident is said to have occurred outside Westminster Abbey following the service.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Princess of Wales, the Queen Consort, the Countess of Wessex and George and Charlotte lined up to watch the start of the procession to Wellington Arch.

It was then that cheeky George is alleged to have playfully pinched his little sister.

Caught on camera, Charlotte appears to turn around and say “ouch” before glaring at her brother.

Auntie Meghan smiled reassuringly at Charlotte at this point.

Camilla steps in

In the video, Camilla can be seen pointing her finger and turning to gesture about Charlotte to Kate, who was standing behind her.

According to the Daily Star, lipreader Jeremy Freeman analysed the exchange.

He claimed that Camilla cut short George and Charlotte’s bickering, turned to Kate and frowned.

She then instructed Kate: “Take her.”

Funereal viewers react

The moment didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

One tweeted: “Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at the Queen Consort, Camilla.”

Another said: “What did Charlotte say when she turned back around? Was it wow? Oww? Cow?”

Others chastised Camilla for stepping in.

“Did you see Camilla berate Catherine re Charlotte at the Wellington Arch? Terrible,” said one.

Another thinks the bickering with George led to Charlotte’s tears at the funeral.

They claimed: “She’s crying because she and George were having a spat and Camilla was getting upset at Charlotte.”

George and Charlotte were widely praised over their behaviour on the day (Credit: Sky News)

Charlotte praised over tribute to Queen

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte was praised by those watching at home for her subtle nod to the Queen.

Charlotte, who shared a love of horses with the monarch, wore a simple diamond horseshoe brooch.

And many commented that it was a “lovely” tribute to the Queen.

‘You need to bow’

The siblings did have a couple of funny moments together on an otherwise sombre day.

At one point during proceedings, George was chastised by his little sister.

Those watching at home gushed over Charlotte’s sweet “reminder” to her brother to bow.

According to royal fans, they’re convinced she told George: “Once they go to the car, you need to bow.”

And we’re happy to confirm that the second in line to the throne did just that!

