Meghan Markle made a sweet gesture to her niece, Princess Charlotte, in a touching moment at the Queen‘s funeral yesterday (Monday, September 19).

The moment between aunt and niece warmed the hearts of many royal fans, with some taking to Twitter to gush over it.

Princess Charlotte "left the church with her family when she looked around at Meghan, who went from looking sombre to spotting Charlotte's gaze and giving her a sweet smile".

Meghan Markle and Charlotte’s sweet moment at funeral

Yesterday saw the Queen’s state funeral take place – and all eyes were on the Royal Family.

Despite having a seemingly fracturus relationship with the royals, both Prince Harry and Meghan were in attendance.

As expected, the world was watching the Sussexes, meaning they caught a sweet moment between Meghan and her niece, Charlotte.

Meghan was seen smiling at Charlotte (Credit: YouTube)

After the funeral service, the royals gathered outside Westminster Abbey to watch the Queen’s coffin leave to head on a procession.

It was during this sombre moment that Princess Charlotte turned around to seemingly look at Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex caught her niece’s eye and offered her a brief smile, before the seven-year-old turned away again.

It appears that Charlotte mouths “wow” as she turns away, smiling.

Charlotte later shared a similar, sweet moment with her uncle, Prince Harry, during the service st St George’s Chapel.

Viewer’s were loving the sweet moment (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal fans react to Duchess of Sussex and Charlotte’s sweet moment

Plenty of royal fans caught the heartwarming moment between Meghan and Charlotte.

Many took to Twitter to react to it.

“Charlotte’s little ‘wow’ after seeing Meghan is so cute,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Oh my days! Even Charlotte is in awe of Meghan Markle. She turned, saw M & said: ‘WOW!'” another wrote.

“SUCH A LADY,” a third wrote simply.

“How cute! Aunties are going to Aunt,” another gushed.

“Charlotte said wooowww with her whole chest…,” a fifth tweeted.

Sophie Wessex and George had a sweet moment (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince George shares a sweet moment with Sophie

It wasn’t just Charlotte who had a sweet moment with a member of her family yesterday.

While watching the Queen’s coffin leave Westminster Abbey, Prince George and his great aunt, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, shared a heartwarming moment too.

As they watched the coffin move away, Sophie put a comforting arm around George.

“Sophie Wessex is just glorious and hugely understated,” one royal fan wrote upon seeing the sweet moment.

“A mother is always a mother. Be it her own kids or others. I am so glad that we are seeing more of Sophie these days,” another said.

“Love Sophie she’s so nurturing and I’m sure little Prince George appreciated that comforting arm,” a third tweeted.

