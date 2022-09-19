Touching moment Sophie, Countess of Wessex comforts Prince George at Queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral saw Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince George share a touching moment.

The moment between great-aunt and nephew came as the Royal Family departed Westminster Abbey at the end of the service.

The sweet moment was caught on camera (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/AP/Shutterstock)

Sophie and George’s touching moment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Today saw the funeral of Queen Elizabeth take place at Westminster Abbey.

A number of familiar faces were in attendance today, including Prime Minister Liz Truss, US President Joe Biden and a number of ex-PMs.

The Royal Family, however, were the most notable of all attendees, and their every move was done in full view of millions.

One sweet moment caught the eye of those watching, and they took to Twitter to gush over it.

As the royals departed Westminster Abbey after the service, Sophie Wessex and her great-nephew, George, shared a touching moment.

The 57-year-old countess could be seen placing a reassuring arm around George as the Queen’s coffin was placed back on the state gun carriage ahead of its final journey.

William and Kate with George and Charlotte at the funeral (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react

Plenty of royal fans took to Twitter after seeing the heartwarming moment to gush over it. Many also took the opportunity to praise Sophie.

“Sophie Wessex is just glorious and hugely understated,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Sophie is just the sweetest kindest lady. Her strength this week, including her visible grief and upset, has made me love her more,” another said.

“The dear, dear Sophie has been such an angel throughout, she is really a bright star in the Monarchy,” a third wrote.

“A mother is always a mother. Be it her own kids or others. I am so glad that we are seeing more of Sophie these days,” another said.

“Love Sophie she’s so nurturing and I’m sure little Prince George appreciated that comforting arm,” a fifth tweeted.

“That’s made me cry again!” another wrote.

George and Charlotte had royal fans in tears (Credit: Sky News)

Prince George and Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

George and sister Charlotte’s appearances at the funeral today surprised many.

Some argued that the duo were too young to be attending, let alone walking behind Her Majesty’s coffin in the procession.

“I’m sure all will go smoothly for the #Queen’s final journey…but I bet I’m not the only person who doesn’t think it’s wise to send a 7-year-old ( let alone a 9-year-old) to walk behind a coffin. Too young,” one royal fan wrote on Twitter.

The Cambridge children’s mere presence looked to have set some fans off crying too.

“Seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Westminster brought tears to my eyes,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Yep, now I’m crying. Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect,” another said.

Read more: Princess of Wales ‘kept watchful eye’ as Charlotte adhered to royal protocol for George

