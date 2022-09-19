Princess of Wales ‘kept watchful eye’ as Charlotte adhered to royal protocol for George

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place today (Monday, September 19), and all eyes were on the Royal Family.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in attendance today, and a touching detail about the siblings has been spotted.

The Cambridge children were at the funeral (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Charlotte let George ‘take the lead’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Today saw the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II take place at Westminster Abbey.

The Royal Family, of course, was in attendance, including Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

The young royals joined their parents as the procession entered Westminster Abbey.

And it seems, according to one body language expert, that Princess Charlotte let her older brother “go first” during today’s funeral.

George could be seen walking ahead of his younger sister as they joined the procession.

Adrianne Carter, a body language expert, spoke to the Mirror about how Charlotte understood royal protocol and let her older brother go first.

Charlotte let George go first today (Credit: YouTube)

Charlotte and George analysed at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Speaking to the publication, Carter said: “First glimpses of George and Charlotte and they seem relaxed and not too strained at all.

“Kate does keep a watchful eye on the children as they exit the car,” she added.

“We see Charlotte move back to let George take the lead. Camilla goes way ahead as they enter almost as if she’s on her own.”

Carter then went on to say that showed “maturity” today, but don’t look as though they have a “heavy weight” on them.

She then said that they looked “well-prepared” but not “scared” for their roles in today’s proceedings.

Kate was seen comforting her nervous-looking daughter as the exited the car today.

The Princess of Wales placed a comforting hand on Charlotte’s shoulder as she flipped her hair nervously.

Royal fans praised the Cambridge children (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Royal fans react

When royal fans learned that George and Charlotte would be walking behind Her Majesty’s coffin, some were sceptical.

They argued that the Cambridge children were too young to be attending the funeral, let alone walking in the procession.

“I’m sure all will go smoothly for the #Queen’s final journey…but I bet I’m not the only person who doesn’t think it’s wise to send a 7-year-old ( let alone a 9-year-old) to walk behind a coffin. Too young,” one royal fan wrote.

“I think it’s too young to attend, full stop,” another said.

When royal fans saw Charlotte and George walk behind their great-grandmother’s coffin, some were moved to tears.

“Yep, now I’m crying. Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Huge respect,” one royal fan tweeted.

“I am properly crying over Prince George and Princess Charlotte walking behind their great-grandmother’s coffin with their parents, they’re still babies,” another wrote.

“Seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Westminster brought tears to my eyes,” a third said.

